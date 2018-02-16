Stability is top priority for hybrid mission in Darfur: UNAMID official



February 16, 2018 (NYALA) - Head of the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) South Sector office Berhanemeskel Nega said security and stability are the top priority of the Mission in Darfur.

On Friday, a meeting including the government of South Darfur, UNAMID and a number of United Nations agencies was held in Nyala to form a joint committee to develop an integrated plan to tackle issues of voluntary return, peace, security and stability.

During the meeting, Nega pointed to the need to coordinate efforts and develop the plan, saying it is a crucial move toward achieving peace and stability in Darfur.

He added the plan would also assist to deliver services to the voluntary return areas before the arrival of the IDPs.

“We would work with the government and the UN within the framework of stability and development and our efforts would focus on developing a practical plan according to specific timings,” he said

Nega said the Mission’s focus is now on peacebuilding and stability in Darfur in general and peacekeeping in Jebel Marra, calling to include leaders of the IDPs and native administration in the joint committee.

In June 2017, the UN Security Council extended the UNAMID mandate for another year and redefined its mandate to play a double role.

In Jebel Marra, the force has to continue to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of emergency relief. In the other areas of Darfur, the mission has to focus on stabilising the situation.

For his part, South Darfur’s police director Balla Mohamed al-Hussein called to provide the police with temporary caravans until an integrated plan was completed.

On the other hand, the director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF

) called to update South Darfur’s 2016 plan with the participation of the aid groups.

The director of the World Food Programme (WFP), for his part, expressed readiness to support the plan in areas of voluntary return, education and livelihood.

(ST)