 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 15 February 2018

U.S. concerned by continued arrest of Sudanese opponents and activists

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 15, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United States embassy in Khartoum said alarmed by the continued arrest of Sudanese opponents and activists following a series of protests against the decision to cut subsidies on basic commodities.

JPEG - 23.8 kb
U.S. embassy in Khartoum

" The United States Embassy in Sudan is deeply concerned by the continued arrests and detentions of hundreds of political leaders, activists and ordinary citizens, " said a statement issued by the embassy on Thursday.

The mission further said that many of the detainees are held in "inhumane and degrading conditions, and without access to lawyers or family’’.

Following the increase in bread price, the Sudanese opposition parties organised three protests last January and one on 7 February. Also, activists plan to carry out the fifth one on 15 February.

The security service in order to prevent the protest used to detain some opposition figures and activists to demobilize the protesters and foil the demonstration.

Activists estimate that over two hundred have been arrested without charge or trial. Among them, the leader of the Sudanese Congress Party Omer al-Digair, Sudanese Communist Party political secretary Mohamed al-Khatib and National Umma Party secretary general Sarah Nugdalla.

The security service also arrested a laureate of the European Parliament Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought Sudanese lawyer and activist Salih Mahmoud Osman.

The US. embassy underscored the right of every Sudanese right to enjoy fundamental freedoms, including the rights to peacefully assemble without recrimination

It further pointed to the importance of human rights and freedoms in the ongoing dialogue between the two countries to normalize bilateral relations and removal of the remaining sanctions.

"The United States remains committed to working with Sudan for progress on a range of issues, to include protecting human rights and freedoms for all Sudanese, in support of a peaceful and democratic Sudan," said the embassy.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What to do with Salah? 2018-02-14 05:39:22 By Magdi El Gizouli In a flattering piece from 1973 the New York Times picked up one of Jafaar Nimayri’s nicknames. Sudan's president from 1969 to 1985 was known as “Sartana”, the hero of a series (...)

It’s time to call off peace talks and declare regime change in South Sudan 2018-02-13 20:49:51 By J. Nguen The question today is not whether the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCISS) be revived or not, but rather, it’s whether those who (...)

James Dak’s death penality is absolute miscarriage of justice 2018-02-13 20:03:23 By Deng Gai Gatluak The death sentence and 20 years life imprisonment against James Gatdet Dak is illegal and politically motivated. The Transitional Constitution of South Sudan (TCSS), 2011 is (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.