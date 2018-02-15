Family of detained NUP leader sounds alarm over her deteriorating health conditions

February 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The family of the Secretary-General of the National Umma Party(NUP), Sara Nugdalla, expressed deep concern about her health after the refusal of the security services to transfer her to a clinic where she is treated.

Sarah Nugdalla (ST)

On 18 January, the National Security and Intelligence Services (NISS) arrested the 63-year opponent from her house in Wad-Nobawi neighbourhood of Omdurman 24 hours after a demonstration organized by the NUP to protest against the rising prices.

"We have been informed today that Sarah Nugdalla is in critical conditions. She has been suffering from severe pneumonia due to the poor conditions of her detention while NISS officials refuse to authorize her transfer to a hospital where she has received treatment since almost a year," said the family in s statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The detainee suffers from diabetes and blood pressure. In addition last year she underwent stent placement for coronary heart disease which requires remaining under medical supervision by specialist doctors, according to the statement.

The Sudanese authorities have arrested several opposition leaders from the opposition groups to prevent them from mobilising the Sudanese angered by the recent austerity measures the government has implemented since the beginning of 2018.

The family pointed to Nugdalla’s deteriorating conditions saying the Sudanese regime and it security apparatus are responsible for Nugdallah safety and health.

"They are directly and personally responsible (for her safety), as she is held without legal basis and under unknown conditions of detention."

Also, the family declared its uncompromising refusal to transfer Nugdallah for treatment in any NISS medical facility and stressed on her right to choose where to receive treatment.

"Any delay in the transfer of Mrs Sarah Nugdalla to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment will be considered a deliberate desire of the leadership of the regime, including NISS officials to murder him through a slow death," said the family.

Sarah’s brother, Abdel Rahman Nugdalla has been in a coma since 2003 after torture in the Sudanese government prisons.

