Exclude Kiir, Machar from coalition gov’t: rights body

February 14, 2018 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese human rights body wants the new Transitional Government of National Unity to exclude the incumbent President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar

JPEG - 18.1 kb
President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

The Center for Peace and Justice (CPJ) says excluding the two leaders will enhance the working relation in coalition government.

“Experiences have shown that they [Kiir and Machar] cannot work together anymore, and it was clear when President Kiir tried to assassinate Riek Machar on 8, July, 2016,” said CPJ’s executive director, Anthony Tito.

The outspoken human rights activist wants the incumbent leader and his main political rival to instead nominate senior officials from their respective parties to run the government during the transition period.

“President Salva Kiir should resign from presidency and nominate one of his senior officials from SPLM [ruling party] and the SPLM -IO [armed opposition] should nominate person to first vice president position, while Taban Deng and Wani Igga be accommodate as assistants to the president and their role is to follow up on the implementation of council of ministers decision,” stressed Tito.

The other option, he said, is to maintain both Machar and President Kiir, but need to be monitored by the international community.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 February 09:17, by frank

    i think its pretty clear the peace obstacles of south sudan are these two men with their sycophants, kiir after being abandon by his splm groups was picked and crowned by khartoumas elites who knows nothing about good governance and struggle that let into independent of our nation,machar with primitives Nuer who know nothing about govt in fact machar doesnt like the educated Nuer they shld go all

    repondre message

  • 15 February 09:47, by Lenin Bull

    Tito,you are a naked rebel.In short you are SPLM-IO agent under the disguise of Civil society or the so called human rights cover. You are paid by enemies of South Sudan to always shout negative statements and accusations against the government. You naively think that if your poor movement called IO failed militarily to overthrow the government, you can use IGAD, TROIKA, and UN to do smart coup

    repondre message

  • 15 February 09:53, by Lenin Bull

    on your behalf!!. you have inherited the stupidity of your old grand dad and this is betrayed by your clumsy suggestion that President Salva Kiir and Dr.Riek should be excluded and these excluded should nominate their supporters for their seats!! What is the difference here? because supporters have the same feeling and political disposition? They are the ones fueling the war now their behalf

    repondre message

  • 15 February 09:58, by Lenin Bull

    We all need peace now so that people go for elections and after that we all embark on rebuilding our shattered lives. Our collective future is destroyed if you Anthony Tito don’t know by this meaningless continuous fighting and destruction of properties in South sudan especially by IO madness and war proclivity which is typical of barbarians.

    repondre message

  • 15 February 10:02, by Lenin Bull

    We had no schools, no universities, no colleges, no hospitals, no roads, no airports, etc when we separated with Arab Islamic Republic of Sudan on 9th of July 2011. We should embarked seriously on making capitals out of our independents like the rest of our fellow Africans have done with their precious independents!! But Dr.Riek and his faction SPLM-IO should to derail all of us under the tutelage

    repondre message

    • 15 February 10:17, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      Dont freak out ya jienge! The idea of getting both men out of SS politics for now isnt bad at all. Dr. Riak may get an executive position by any international agency or lecture at any academic institution. Our problem is the Kiirminal; what to do with him. IGAD should buy him 1000 cows and let him go do some herding and farming. That will keep him busy. Malong was already doing that.

      repondre message

    • 15 February 10:47, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      Are we any different than before we broke off from the jellaba. How different is the jienge from the jellaba? The other has a turban on his head, the other has trademarks on his forehead, same shitholes.

      repondre message

  • 15 February 10:06, by Lenin Bull

    of Arab Islamic ideologues in Khartoum. when will you learn and reason for yourselves folks. Khartoum knew that our independence was going to disprove and shame them for good. Any way aluta continua. We will disprove them wrong soon again no matter how much they try.

    repondre message

  • 15 February 10:49, by igai_mayen

    IT GOT BE HIM. DINKA PEOPLE AND NUER PEOPLE. OH MY GOD I CAN SEE THEIR FACES.

    repondre message

    • 15 February 12:25, by Edward Marshall

      You southern Sudanese must speak on what is going to bring peace back to your people. Am not fingers pointing to any body,but reality must be said,if you guys could understand honestly Kiir and Dr Machar could not and will never work together peacefully any more. Beside,we don’t want any of our citizens to die.
      So far,both of them must go peacefully
      Their historical misunderstanding is not for al

      repondre message

  • 15 February 12:13, by Uncle J

    At least the IGAD, Troika countries and the UN will not work to stop unknown gunman from getting rid of traitors like Anthony Tito

    repondre message

    • 15 February 14:58, by Redeemer

      Jubaone
      Makako thinking cannot work in 21st century. I only read Sudan tribune because of your comments, I don’t know how long it will take you to stay in free Dinka country

      repondre message

      • 15 February 15:16, by Redeemer

        Because of your greed for positions, the peace talks is come up with 4 vice presidents to a accommodate you, non of them will be a Dinka. hope you will like the move, 2 Makakos and the 2 for the rest of Southerners

        repondre message

Comment on this article



s
