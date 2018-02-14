 
 
 
Australian Police to seize South Sudan General’s mansion

February 13, 2018 (MELBOURNE) – The Australian Federal Police last week launched proceedings seeking to seize a million-dollar Melbourne mansion owned by General James Hoth Mai, the former South Sudanese army chief of staff, it has emerged.

Former SPLA chief of general staff James Hoth Mai (Photo Larco Lomayat)

The case against Mai came after The Sentry, in its September 2016 investigative report, entitled “War Crimes Shouldn’t Pay: Stopping the Looting and Destruction in South Sudan,” shed light on the General’s luxury property in Melbourne’s suburb of Narre Warren.

The Sentry’s report said South Sudan’s top officials and armed group leaders, including Mai, amassed and offshored millions of dollars while fueling conflict and atrocities in the world’s youngest nation.

The report claimed Mai paid $1.5 million in cash for a mansion in Melbourne’s southeast in 2014.

“This should be seen as a warning to those who loot public coffers and park their assets abroad. The Government of Australia and Australian Federal Police should be applauded,” said J.R. Mailey, an investigations director at The Sentry, said:

He added, “Governments around the world need to ramp up asset-tracing and recovery efforts to make sure that those responsible for continued atrocities in South Sudan can no longer operate with impunity.”

Brian Adeba, the deputy director of Policy at the Enough Project said the numerous allegations of corruption against top officials demands that the government of South Sudan should launch its own investigations and take concrete actions.

“By showing such a commitment, the government can begin to restore public faith in its actions,” he added.

The ex-army chief, sources told Sudan Tribune, is due to appear in an Australian court on 27 February following an inquiry into his luxurious mansion.

(ST)

  • 14 February 06:57, by jubaone

    This is good news for the towntrodden people of SS and what rightly belongs to them MUST be returned. Now our Gods are acting through good-natured organizations like The Sentry. Thieves, criminals, miscreants and sellouts in Nairobi, Kampala must be rest assured that, all ill-gotten wealth will be confiscated

  • 14 February 10:58, by igai_mayen

    how to get fortnite save the world on pc

  • 14 February 13:00, by Lenin Bull

    Look all elements that took part in government in South Sudan looted the country and blamed iton innocent Dinka tribe as a whole!! From which tribe is Former Chief of Staff? What about Thomas Chirilo who stole all the money of logistics and ran away to the bush to form rebellion on the same accusation of corruption?

  • 14 February 13:06, by Lenin Bull

    Former governors of Upper Nile HE Dak Bichok, and Simon Kun looted Upper Nile and blamed it on President Salva Kiir in JUba? I’m amazed how we reason in South Sudan!! Taban Deng looted Unity State, Was he a Dinka? What about Clement Wani of former Central Equatoria who Mundarianized his state and owned it as his personal during broad day light in presence of other tribes like Bari, Pojulu, Kuku,et

    • 14 February 14:10, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Lenin Bull

      Your statement is well understood. The purpose of your article is to drive a wedge amongst the people who speak Bari and have connections though their ancestry. No section of this community is as shallow minded as you are. You rubbish should go to Kusha.

    • 14 February 14:16, by Redeemer

      It is not an issue of being a Nuer, but all South Sudanese who served in the government’s high positions corrupted the nation’s money. If Hoth can have that much, What about those who started serving in high positions from 2005 to date?

