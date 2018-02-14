 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 14 February 2018

Sudan’s FM meets Turkish president in Ankara

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hand with the visiting Sudan's FM Ibrahim Ghandour on 26 October 2016 (ST Photo)

February 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour on Tuesday has held a closed-door meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

According to the Turkish Anadolu Agency, the meeting lasted for half an hour but no official statement was issued regarding the details of the discussions.

On Monday, the Turkish embassy in Khartoum said Ghandour has met with his Turkisk counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.

In a tweet on its official website, the Turkish embassy pointed out that the two ministers discussed the evolving bilateral relations following the recent visit of President Erdogan to Sudan.

Last December, Erdogan paid a two-day visit to Khartoum. He was the first Turkish president to visit Sudan.

During the visit, Erdogan and his Sudanese counterpart, Omer al-Bashir, signed more than a dozen agreements to boost the economic partnership between the two nations.

Also, the two sides announced an agreement was reached to rebuild the ruined Ottoman Red Sea coastal island of Suakin and to construct a naval dock to maintain civilian and military vessels.

The announcement stirred tensions in the Red Sea region as Egypt saw the move posing a direct threat to its national security.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 February 10:59, by igai_mayen

    how to get fortnite save the world on pc

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What to do with Salah? 2018-02-14 05:39:22 By Magdi El Gizouli In a flattering piece from 1973 the New York Times picked up one of Jafaar Nimayri’s nicknames. Sudan's president from 1969 to 1985 was known as “Sartana”, the hero of a series (...)

It’s time to call off peace talks and declare regime change in South Sudan 2018-02-13 20:49:51 By J. Nguen The question today is not whether the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCISS) be revived or not, but rather, it’s whether those who (...)

James Dak’s death penality is absolute miscarriage of justice 2018-02-13 20:03:23 By Deng Gai Gatluak The death sentence and 20 years life imprisonment against James Gatdet Dak is illegal and politically motivated. The Transitional Constitution of South Sudan (TCSS), 2011 is (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.