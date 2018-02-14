Sudan’s FM meets Turkish president in Ankara

February 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour on Tuesday has held a closed-door meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

According to the Turkish Anadolu Agency, the meeting lasted for half an hour but no official statement was issued regarding the details of the discussions.

On Monday, the Turkish embassy in Khartoum said Ghandour has met with his Turkisk counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.

In a tweet on its official website, the Turkish embassy pointed out that the two ministers discussed the evolving bilateral relations following the recent visit of President Erdogan to Sudan.

Last December, Erdogan paid a two-day visit to Khartoum. He was the first Turkish president to visit Sudan.

During the visit, Erdogan and his Sudanese counterpart, Omer al-Bashir, signed more than a dozen agreements to boost the economic partnership between the two nations.

Also, the two sides announced an agreement was reached to rebuild the ruined Ottoman Red Sea coastal island of Suakin and to construct a naval dock to maintain civilian and military vessels.

The announcement stirred tensions in the Red Sea region as Egypt saw the move posing a direct threat to its national security.

