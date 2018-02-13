Siemens signs service agreement to operate power plant in Sudan

February 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The German conglomerate, Siemens on Tuesday has signed an operation and maintenance contract with the Sudanese Thermal Power Generating Company (STPGC).
Member of the managing board of Siemens, Janina Kugel, together with regional and pan African executive management paid a two-day visit to Sudan on Monday.
The contract covers aspects and activities necessary for the running of the Garri power station, North of the Khartoum, and the Port Sudan power station on the Red Sea coast.
The chief executive of Siemens in South and East Africa Sabine Dall’Omo said the agreement would minimize the operational risks and maximize plant availability.
“As the original manufacturer of the turbines, we are best positioned to partner with STPGC. This agreement is also tangible evidence of our mutual long-term relationship with the country,” she added
For his part, Sudan’s Minister of Water Resources and Electricity Muataz Musa expressed their high confidence in Siemens’ expertise and technology.
He stressed determination to increase electricity generation to improve the living conditions of the Sudanese and achieve food security and sustainable development.
MEETING FIRST VICE PRESIDENT
Meanwhile, Kugel on Tuesday held a strategic partnership discussion with the Sudanese Vice President Bakri Hassan Salih.
“The focus on infrastructure investments and partnerships between public and private sectors remain a key priority for us to realize the ambitions we have for the country,” said Kugel following the meeting
“Together with Sudan we have strategically identified electrification as a catalyst to stimulate socio-economic growth,” she further added.
“Electricity will grow existing industries as well as create new ones. It also enables the advancement of social investments into priorities such as healthcare,” she pointed out
(ST)
