 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 13 February 2018

Sudanese security arrests nine SPLM-N students : statement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Students university students and activists protest a court decision convicting a college student of killing police officer on 29 august 2017 (ST Photo)

February 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese security service has arrested nine students members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar), the groups said on Monday.

"The Security forces arrested nine students members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army on the evening of Monday 12 February 2018 near the United Assurances Tower (in Khartoum) and then they were taken to an unknown destination," said a statement extended by the SPLM-Students to Sudan Tribune.

The statement gave the names of the nine students but didn’t elaborate on the conditions of their arrest.

They were different calls by the opposition parties and activists groups to carry out separate night protests in the different neighbourhood of the capital but no demonstration was announced on Monday.

The statement called for the immediate release of the arrested students saying the security service will be held accountable for any mistreatment or torture of the arrested students.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Kiir, Museveni, and the absurdity of revitalizing peace in South Sudan 2018-02-12 06:24:17 By Duop Chak Wuol There are valid reasons to believe that the ongoing revival of the August 2015 power-sharing deal will not succeed. In early 2013, Presidents Salva Kiir and Yoweri Museveni (...)

Economic collapse in Sudan is rapidly accelerating 2018-02-08 19:56:12 By Eric Reeves The Central Bank of Sudan, which has only a very small amount of foreign exchanged currency (Forex), is reported today to have banned any non-governmental agent or business from (...)

Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.