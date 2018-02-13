Sudanese security arrests nine SPLM-N students : statement

February 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese security service has arrested nine students members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar), the groups said on Monday.

"The Security forces arrested nine students members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army on the evening of Monday 12 February 2018 near the United Assurances Tower (in Khartoum) and then they were taken to an unknown destination," said a statement extended by the SPLM-Students to Sudan Tribune.

The statement gave the names of the nine students but didn’t elaborate on the conditions of their arrest.

They were different calls by the opposition parties and activists groups to carry out separate night protests in the different neighbourhood of the capital but no demonstration was announced on Monday.

The statement called for the immediate release of the arrested students saying the security service will be held accountable for any mistreatment or torture of the arrested students.

(ST)