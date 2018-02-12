Central African minister, Sudanese official discuss bilateral cooperation



February 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Central African Republic minister of interior Henri Wanzet discussed with the Sudanese state minister for foreign Affairs Atta Almannan Bakheit bilateral cooperation between the two countries and way to foster it.

The visiting minister handed over a letter from the CAR prime minister to the Sudanese first vice president and prime minister Bakri Hassan Saleh on the security cooperation between the two countries, according to Wanzet after the meeting on Thursday 8 February.

The official SUNA reported that Bakheit and Wanzet discussed the ongoing preparations for a medical convoy Sudan plans to send to Bangui next Machar and the visit of Sudanese businessmen to the neighbouring country.

Khartoum didn’t reveal the content of the security issues that the minister discussed with the Sudanese prime minister.

However, the proliferation of small arms in the troubled Central African Republic is one of the main sources of concern for the government in Bangui which seeks to end the violence perpetrated by the armed groups in the northern parts of the country near Chad.

Between the end of December 2017 and the first week of January 2018, the Movement for the Liberation of the Central African Republic People (MNLC) or the former Seleka rebels and the Revolution and Justice (RJ) another armed group clashed in the Paoua region, close to the border with Chad.

Sudan since the civil war in southern Sudan contributed to the proliferation of weapons in the troubled country. Recently, different reports mentioned arms trafficking from Darfur region to the Central African Republic.

(ST)