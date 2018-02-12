 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 12 February 2018

EU parliament call to release Sudanese rights defender laureate of Sakharov Prize

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The European Parliament has called for the release of Sudanese opponents and activists detained following a number of protests against the rising prices in the country, pointing to Salih Mahmoud Osman who is laureate of the European Parliament Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

JPEG - 9.4 kb
Salih Mahmoud Osman (AP/file photo)

In a statement released on Friday Vice-President of the European Parliament, Heidi Hautala and the Chair of the Human Rights Subcommittee, Pier Antonio Panzeri condemned the "arbitrary arrest" of Salih Mahmoud Osman, Sakharov Prize Laureate and Vice President of the Darfur Bar Association, and the other human rights defenders in Sudan.

"We are alarmed to learn that a crackdown on protesters, human rights defenders, student activists, journalists, attorneys and academics continues in Sudan, with the authorities using arbitrary arrests and excessive force to deal with peaceful protests against rising food prices," reads the statement.

The EU lawmakers also condemned the on-going detention of journalist and human rights defender citing, Amel Habbani, Ahmed Jadien.

They urged the Sudanese government to guarantee the physical and psychological integrity of the detainees and to release them or bring them to justice if they believe there is a reason to hold them in jail.

"We also call on the government of Sudan to immediately stop the harassment of the media and allow for media in Sudan to publish and broadcast without fear," stressed the statement.

Sudanese security forces arrested political leaders mainly from the Sudanese Congress Party, Sudanese Communist Party and National Umma Party because their parties organised protests against the increase of bread price.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Kiir, Museveni, and the absurdity of revitalizing peace in South Sudan 2018-02-12 06:24:17 By Duop Chak Wuol There are valid reasons to believe that the ongoing revival of the August 2015 power-sharing deal will not succeed. In early 2013, Presidents Salva Kiir and Yoweri Museveni (...)

Economic collapse in Sudan is rapidly accelerating 2018-02-08 19:56:12 By Eric Reeves The Central Bank of Sudan, which has only a very small amount of foreign exchanged currency (Forex), is reported today to have banned any non-governmental agent or business from (...)

Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.