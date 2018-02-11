 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 11 February 2018

Sudan reintegrates 8,000 ex-fighters in 2017: DDR

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese troops participating in the "Descendants of Tirhakah" manoeuvres listen to a speech by President Omer al Bashir (unseen) on 26 Oct 2017 (SUNA Photo)
February 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Commission said 8,000 fighters have been reintegrated in 2017.

The DDR commissioner Salah al-Tayeb said 5,400 demobilized have been reintegrated as well as 2,600 ex-fighters from the armed groups, Sudanese army and the Popular Defence Forces.

Speaking after a meeting on the support for the DDR on Sunday, al-Tayeb pointed out to the strong political will to implement the DDR programmes, calling on rebels to lay down their arms and return to the country.

He added the meeting reached a number of recommendations including to support programmes of his commission, saying they also discussed the DDR 2017 budget.

For her part, the Minister of Welfare and Social Security Mashai’r al-Dawalab said the meeting praised the role of the DDR.

She pointed out to the success achieved by the DDR in mobilizing national resources, stressing efforts of the social development sector to support the DDR activities.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Economic collapse in Sudan is rapidly accelerating 2018-02-08 19:56:12 By Eric Reeves The Central Bank of Sudan, which has only a very small amount of foreign exchanged currency (Forex), is reported today to have banned any non-governmental agent or business from (...)

Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.