Uganda’s Museveni tells South Sudan

February 11, 2018 (JUBA)- The Ugandan president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Sunday has assured South Sudan President Salva Kiir never be afraid of United States arms restrictions on his country, pledging his government would facilitate delivery of arms defying the weapons ban and other sanctions.

Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni (L) and his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir (AFP/ file photo)

Last Wednesday, President Kiir received Ugandan First Deputy Prime Minister, Moses Ali who delivered a special message from President Yoweri Museveni. Neither the South Sudanese presidency nor the visiting guest didn’t reveal the content of the letter.

“I want to you tell this, and whether you believe it or not, the government will never fail to acquire weapons by any means. What the foreign countries, including the United States of America, are doing is a pursuit of regime change which nobody will entertain even in America," said a presidential aide asked what actually was the message Ugandan envoy had delivered.

"Nobody will accept that a democratically elected government be changed through the force or by an imposed agreement,” he further told Sudan Tribune on condition of anonymity.

Following the repeated violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement, State Department on Friday 2 February imposed a U.S. arms embargo on South Sudan and called on the United Nations and other countries to do the same.

In its decision the State Department has restricted all sales of defence equipment and services to all parties to South Sudan’s conflict, stressing it is "appalled" by the continuing violence.

The South Sudanese senior official said President Museveni advised President Kiir and the transitional government of national unity not to panic from Washington unilateral decision to impose an embargo on weapons export to South Sudan.

“President Museveni is indeed a friend of the people of South Sudan. He sent the special message for two purposes. One, he assured his excellency, General Salva Kiir Mayardit of the support of the people and the government of the Republic of Uganda to the people and the Republic of South Sudan. His Excellency President Museveni gave the assurance of highest support in this situation. Two, in case of sanctions, the government of Uganda would do its best to ensure all weapons and associated services destined to South Sudan are facilitated,” he said.

The State Department addressed a special call to South Sudan’s neighbours, to cut off the flow of weapons to the land-locked country and to "halt support to actors who are working to destabilize the country".

Further, Washington which facilitates the ongoing African Union and IGAD efforts to end the civil war in the country had called on the two regional bodies to consider sanctions measures against those who undermine the peace process".

Weapons are delivered to South Sudan through Kenya’s port of Mombasa, but also they can be destined to Kampala which will then expedite to Juba.

(ST)