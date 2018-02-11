Uganda’s Museveni tells South Sudan

 
 
 
February 11, 2018 (JUBA)- The Ugandan president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Sunday has assured South Sudan President Salva Kiir never be afraid of United States arms restrictions on his country, pledging his government would facilitate delivery of arms defying the weapons ban and other sanctions.

JPEG - 28.5 kb
Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni (L) and his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir (AFP/ file photo)

Last Wednesday, President Kiir received Ugandan First Deputy Prime Minister, Moses Ali who delivered a special message from President Yoweri Museveni. Neither the South Sudanese presidency nor the visiting guest didn’t reveal the content of the letter.

“I want to you tell this, and whether you believe it or not, the government will never fail to acquire weapons by any means. What the foreign countries, including the United States of America, are doing is a pursuit of regime change which nobody will entertain even in America," said a presidential aide asked what actually was the message Ugandan envoy had delivered.

"Nobody will accept that a democratically elected government be changed through the force or by an imposed agreement,” he further told Sudan Tribune on condition of anonymity.

Following the repeated violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement, State Department on Friday 2 February imposed a U.S. arms embargo on South Sudan and called on the United Nations and other countries to do the same.

In its decision the State Department has restricted all sales of defence equipment and services to all parties to South Sudan’s conflict, stressing it is "appalled" by the continuing violence.

The South Sudanese senior official said President Museveni advised President Kiir and the transitional government of national unity not to panic from Washington unilateral decision to impose an embargo on weapons export to South Sudan.

“President Museveni is indeed a friend of the people of South Sudan. He sent the special message for two purposes. One, he assured his excellency, General Salva Kiir Mayardit of the support of the people and the government of the Republic of Uganda to the people and the Republic of South Sudan. His Excellency President Museveni gave the assurance of highest support in this situation. Two, in case of sanctions, the government of Uganda would do its best to ensure all weapons and associated services destined to South Sudan are facilitated,” he said.

The State Department addressed a special call to South Sudan’s neighbours, to cut off the flow of weapons to the land-locked country and to "halt support to actors who are working to destabilize the country".

Further, Washington which facilitates the ongoing African Union and IGAD efforts to end the civil war in the country had called on the two regional bodies to consider sanctions measures against those who undermine the peace process".

Weapons are delivered to South Sudan through Kenya’s port of Mombasa, but also they can be destined to Kampala which will then expedite to Juba.

(ST)

  • 11 February 23:08, by Kush Natives

    That’s purely a white lies, Uganda want to see peace come back to South Sudan, so all such propagation are not correct. FYI, the government peace delegations will not just sign a documents that only talked about position and 2 army. Rebels think that we in the government are sleeping, no we re not. Rebels MUST be very careful!

    repondre message

  • 11 February 23:20, by Kenyang ll

    That emotional, American whore with zero foreign experience has yet to learn the United States sanctions and arm embargo have little effect anywhere in the world let alone Africa. For South Sudan, it’s bordered by six countries and weapons can be delivered at any point including aerial delivery. Foreigners simply need to stay out of South Sudanese affairs if they have no better alternative.

    repondre message

  • 11 February 23:48, by john locke

    Kennyang, so are you happy with what kiir and his people are doing? Buying weapons to kill his own people to stay in power. Are you happy that 1/3 of the population has left the country? And the remaining are starving as we speak? Are you happy that musevni is supporting a man who’s willing to kill his people to stay in power? This is a senseless war but in the long run will haunt every jiang

    repondre message

    • 12 February 01:30, by Kenyang ll

      John,
      There is war in South Sudan, people suffer and die during war. The war is here because Dr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amum, Nyandeeng Garang and Majak Agoot were not patience. It is not anywhere in the world can a sitting Vice President (from same party) insult and challenge to place sitting President. So, this war has nothing to do with Dinka as a tribe, it won’t "haunt" them.

      repondre message

      • 12 February 01:36, by South South

        Kenyang ll,

        I am so happy you pointed out how this war started at the first place. It’s SPLM leadership which caused this war to start. It’s Reik, Pagan, Nyandeeng and Majak Agoot who came out openly and wanted to push Kiir away from presidency before the election. This is what caused the war, but some anti-Dinka find a room to blame Dinka tribe.

        repondre message

        • 12 February 02:20, by Kenyang ll

          South South,
          Yes brother, I thought i’m "pointing out" the obvious which we all know and happened in front of all of us.

          repondre message

      • 12 February 01:38, by Kenyang ll

        ... If your point is to question why majority Dinka support Kiir regime, you should be able to find answer between the line, by answering why is Nuer always (1991 & 2013) the one to support Riek frequent rebellions.

        repondre message

        • 12 February 02:05, by Kenyang ll

          .... An embargo can’t be the solution to stop our short sighted, selfish conflict which in long run would weaken gallant SPLA. We have Kafia Kingi, Abyei, and many South Sudanese legitimate territories still occupied by Sudan. Sudanese will never abandon these territories with weak SPlA but they can, same way they left South Sudan with mighty, strong SPLA.

          repondre message

  • 12 February 00:05, by Games

    You guys relax, Uganda is not regional power. And its so good news to hear from M7 himself that he doesn’t want a peace in South Sudan. The others IGAD countries and the rests of the world as large will take note on the M7 words. Minds you too guys, M7 is one of those dictatorship few leaders still around and Donald Trump has issues with them

    repondre message

    • 12 February 01:27, by South South

      I think having a very strong army in South Sudan will bring lasting peace. South Sudan cannot has weak army and thinks that peace will come. Museveni is right, sanctioning South Sudan means USA is now punishing our government alone and leave wicked rebels free. Rebels do not buy guns to sanction them. No single one in Africa should listen to Trump after calling them bad names.

      repondre message

  • 12 February 01:55, by garrak1520

    If true, this confirms that South Sudan is the cache-cow of Uganda. Let’s sell them arms,10 times the price, and let them finish themselves.

    repondre message

  • 12 February 02:49, by john locke

    Kennyang, you are ignorant if you truly believe that riek and the rest plotted against kiir. Kiir is the one who plotted and killed thousands of innocent nuer civilians in juba to start this war. This war won’t stop until kiir is removed from the presidency and replaced with a competent person. Kiir is unfit to lead. The Jiang in bhar ghazel are starving. The nuer in upper Nile are dying by milit

    repondre message

Comment on this article



