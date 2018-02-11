Kuwait’s army chief of staff visits Sudan

February 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) — Kuwait’s army chief of the general staff of Lt Gen. Mohamed Al-Khudher Saturday started a two-day official visit to Sudan.
The visiting general was received at Khartoum airport by his Sudanese counterpart Ltd General Emad al-Din Adawi and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Khartoum Bassam Al-Qabandi.
Al-Khudher who is accompanied by Head of the Military Training Institute Major-General Anwar Al-Mazeedi and Commander of Ali Al-Sabah Military College Major-General Bader Al-Awadhi, will attend a graduation ceremony of new officers, including a number of Kuwaitis military who completed their studies and training at Sudan’s Military College.
He will, also, visit a number of educational and vocational institutions in Sudan to boost cooperation in training and expertise exchange between the Kuwaiti army and Sudanese armed forces.
The Sudanese army which contributed to the formation of several armies in the Arab Gulf countries used to receive military students from these countries in every batch.
(ST)
