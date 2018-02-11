 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 11 February 2018

UN extends mandate of Darfur experts for 13 months

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The UN Security Council extended for 13 months the mandate of Darfur independent experts and vowed to review the different sanctions in the context of the evolving situation on the ground.

JPEG - 43.7 kb
United Nations Security Council meeting which unanimously adopted resolution 2228 (2015) extending the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) June 29, 2015 (UN Photo)

Established in 2005 the Panel of Experts is tasked with the monitoring of arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze imposed on those impeding peace in Sudan’s Darfur region.

The Security Council on Thursday 8 February unanimously passed the resolution 2400 (2018) extending until 12 March 2019 the mandate of the Panel of Experts on Sudan.

The Council further expressed "its intention to regularly review the measures on Darfur,(...) in light of the evolving situation on the ground," adding it would take note of the previous reports and recommendations made by the panel, and in light of its upcoming interim report due by 12 August 2018 as well as its final report.

In its latest report of December 2017, the experts recommended continuing to monitor the presence and activities of Darfur rebel groups in Libya and South Sudan. Also, it advised urging the two countries to prevent the supply of arms to Darfur rebel groups.

Sudan ambassador to the United Nations Omer Dahab Fadl Mohamed welcomed the resolution saying it reflects the continuous improvement in the situation in Darfur and called to review the sanctions regime describing it as "obsolete".

The Sudanese diplomat further pointed to Darfur armed groups operating across international borders, saying they should be considered as "a regional threat". He further called to impose sanctions on some groups that refuse to engage in the peace process.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Economic collapse in Sudan is rapidly accelerating 2018-02-08 19:56:12 By Eric Reeves The Central Bank of Sudan, which has only a very small amount of foreign exchanged currency (Forex), is reported today to have banned any non-governmental agent or business from (...)

Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.