 
 
 
Sunday 11 February 2018

S. Sudan rebels confirm receiving defected officials

February 10, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition faction allied to the country’s former first Vice-President, Riek Machar have confirmed receiving two officials who defected from government.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

The deputy military spokesperson for the rebels, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel said General Samuel Bidit Puot (Abieth) and General James Tot Jok reported to their coordination office in Khartoum on Friday.

“The duo were convinced by Gen. Taban Deng Gai to work under his leadership in the regime, but they later realized that they were being used to achieve personal interests and wage personal revenge war rather than the national agenda,” said Lam.

The two officials reportedly quit the Juba-based coalition government, city its failure to implements the 2015 peace accord.

Lam said the leadership of the SPLA-IO has applauded the decision by the two generals to rejoining the Machar-led opposition forces.

On Monday, the second phase of the South Sudan peace revitalization forum started after the failure of the parties to implement a cessation of hostilities. It is also convened under regional and international threats to impose sanctions on the parties if they fail to honour the peace deal.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition on Friday announced it signed a Declaration of Principles for the peace revitalization process while the government refused the framework saying it calls for sanctions on the parties.

(ST)

  • 11 February 07:54, by Kush Natives

    Useless opportunists, if it’s not about an interest, why are you running back and forth? How long will you realized that you’re nothing rather than foods hunters? This rebellion is at benge of an END.

    repondre message

    • 11 February 08:44, by Not your taste

      Kush Natives,

      Will it be fair enough to conclude that the South Sudan’s conflict is mainly contributed due to the stupidity of these two lunatic, power hungry savages tribes ( Dinka and Nuer). One wonders how will South Sudan be without Dinka and Nuer? I hope these punks don’t run in to ferry tales of liberation from Sudan etc. I will put them where they belong. Any input will be appreciated.

      repondre message

      • 11 February 14:38, by Redeemer

        Its all about looking for an opportunity, Riek camp is almost empty, he remained with relatives and that is why is called " Relatives IO"

        repondre message

s
