SPLM-FDs call on IGAD to end Machar’s confinement in South Africa

February 10, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation faction of the Former Detainees (SPLM-FDs) has called for a release of the former First Vice President Riek Machar from a confinement in South Africa, pointing out nothing much has changed even after his solitary detention.

JPEG - 15.7 kb
First Vice President Riek Machar greets SPLM-IO officials at Juba airport upon his arrival, April 26, 2016 (ST Photo)

According to a letter signed by Pagan Amum, the SPLM-FDs asked the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, in his capacity as the Chairman of the IGAD and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, to help in the release of South Sudan’s main armed opposition leader, SPLM-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) Riek Machar from his confinement in South Africa.

The February 8th, 2018 letter seen by Sudan Tribune says the SPLM-IO believes that its leader, Machar, has a critical role to play in the ongoing peace talks in Addis Ababa. The letter stressed that his release will give fresh positive impetus to the peace process in South Sudan.

“We, the SPLM Leaders (Former Political Detainees) have the honour to convey to Your Excellency the compliments of our highest consideration and wish to request your assistance in the release of SPLM-IO leader, Dr Riek Machar Teny from confinement in South Africa,” reads in part the letter.

The IGAD leaders after consultations with the Troika countries it was decided to confine Machar in South Africa in October 2016. The decision was taken after the issuance of a statement declaring war on President Salva Kiir’s government following a meeting held in the Sudanese capital by the group’s leadership on 25 September 2016.

The regional body which mediated the peace agreement and the facilitators thought that keeping Machar far from the region would prevent the resumption of hostilities between the warring parties.

Amum also underscored that the demand of his group does not imply Machar’s return to his position as the first vice-president as provided in the power-sharing agreement but to participate in negotiations.

“By asking for the release of Dr Riek at this point in time, it is not our intention to imply that the power-sharing relation between him and President Kiir pre-July 11, 2016, be restored unless stakeholders come to the conclusion that this is the best course of action,” Amum said.

The opposition leader said he and his group are aware that the circumstances have significantly changed since July 2016 and that must be taken into account as the parties figure out how to end the ongoing civil war.

This is the first the former detainees have come out to call for Machar’s release from detention.

The alliance of the political parties and individuals have repeatedly issued statements calling for the release of the rebel leader. The chairperson of the African Union Commission said his organisation and the regional bloc would act if it is the demand of the parties during the ongoing peace revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

During a meeting with the South African President in Pretoria on 21 January 2018, the South Sudanese President advocated for maintaining in confinement his main political rival and the leader of the armed opposition Riek Machar.

(ST)

  • 10 February 22:44, by The Rhino

    # Riak,..out of confinement!
    # Kiir,...out of the government!
    # Makuei Lueth and JCE,...all chained up and thrown to imprisonment!
    # Equatoria,.. back to Equatorians!
    #No Justice No peace, full stop!!!

    • 11 February 02:24, by South South

      Coward people who have no ability to do anything are just talking like children only in the net. We are talking about peace which will help them to have future in South Sudan, but instead, they are making empty noises. Kiir is holding government in South Sudan right now with million of people behind him, can these wicked people tell us how they will kick him out from power. War? He is winning.

      • 11 February 03:19, by Games

        South South
        Machar is a assets of this country. Without his roles in this country development then South Sudan would continue to be nothing. Your idoit Salva Kiir would have been the one spending his rest of his life in a deep Ocean.

        • 11 February 03:39, by South South

          Games,

          You are entitle to your opinion, but Riek is nothing but traitor. He turned his back to the same very people he wants to rule and teamed up with fake Arabs in 1991 killing thousand of innocents South Sudanese. He deserves to be where is he now. Riek will not can not be a president of South Sudan, the guy is a betrayer.He should be accused of high treason.

      • 11 February 03:35, by The Rhino

        South South,

        You are such a pathetic toothless Jieng bastard,one who defends Dinka regime that kidnapped the resources of the country against its own people.A fucking big coward who runs to Bantus(Museveni) for help when the heat is on.Where is your strength Dinka idiot?This is not over until its over!You’ll learn your lessons one day.You better get out of Equatoria early before its too late!

  • 10 February 23:05, by john akeen

    War has become a lot lower in the country since Riek Machar is in Detaination in SA. Ending Riek Machar confinement will make war in the country goes higher again, because his attention is to fight government to get the peace agreement revived.the Violence that happen at the J1 in 2016 it was because 28 states, Riek started that war because he wants to renegotiate the peace agreement

    • 10 February 23:46, by john akeen

      in my opinion, Riek Machar should not leave South Africa until peace revitalization it’s complet. Former Detainees they have no right to talk about releasing opposition leader, because they are not part of the IO movement, they are carouse politicals who wants to have some drinks, please stop being noisy, all you need is to talk about what are you Former Detainees wants from government

      • 11 February 00:30, by john akeen

        I understand that people are dying everyday and people are hungry everyday in the country, especially Rebles controls areas, people are suffering and dying in those areas in a big numbers everyday because there are no food to eat, and I don’t like that because they are South Sudanese like me. All I can say is to stay under one government after peace talk it’s completed successfully. No 2 arme

  • 10 February 23:34, by john locke

    John akeen, you are stupider than you look. What has changed since riaks confinement? Nothing. Kiir broke the same agreement he signed before the j1 incident which put riek in As VP. Than decided to try and kill him and replace him with a money lover in taban. War is still going on in every corner of the country. The country is broke and 1/3 have left. What has improved?

  • 10 February 23:58, by lino

    Stupid Junubien!!! You will keep barking for 10-20 years to come, but I assure you these will and are happening:
    1- All IGAD countries are the beneficiary of the war by keeping SS refugees in their countries and collecting $$$ from the world body.
    2- China is getting out you oil and other minerals that you don’t know. In 20 years there will be no oil and pollution will be done on water and grass,

    • 11 February 00:06, by lino

      and SS cows and animals will die due to pollution. Drinking water will not be fine.
      4- Khartoum will continue getting help from Russia and China for centuries to come.
      Remember me in the coming 10-20 years that I have said this in Feb 10, 2018📞📞📞📞 📟iii

      • 11 February 00:46, by john akeen

        lino
        please tell them more, peace is very important among us, we need peace now or else we will continue on crying, what you have just said will happen in the future 1000%..... But our problem is the tribes that loves fight, there is some of our tribe believing in fight because it means to them that when you fight that mean you’re an important leader among your community

  • 11 February 03:26, by Mayendit

    SPLM Detainees Are Playing Dangerous Politics.
    200 young men from Shiiluk community were taking and slaughter in the bushes by Riek Machar’s militias. Bor was captured twice yet, Dr. Majak D. Agot still blaming the Bhar El Ghazalians people have committed genocide.59 women were found dead in Bor town alone, generals and many Dinkas SPLA were murders but Mabior Garang and his mother are supports R.

  • 11 February 03:38, by Mayendit

    Message to those SPLM Detainees and the following names Pagan Amum, Majak Agot, Mabior Garang and his mother Nyandeng Garang

    I would like to remind you all that, Southern Sudanese are not stupid even though they don’t like president Kiir. None of you will never became a president of South Sudan put that in your notebook. Kiir will go for sure but some of you would visit headquarter of Deng Nhial.

