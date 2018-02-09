Police captures gunmen, frees hostage in East Darfur

February 9, 2018 (ED-DAEIN) - East Darfur State police managed to free a resident who was abducted by unknown gunmen from his home in the state’s capital, Ed-Daein last week.

On February 1, three gunmen on a blue four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser vehicle stormed the house of Kamel Mohamed Bashir at 8:30 pm (local time) and took him to an unknown location.

A relative of the victim by the name of Khalid Ahmed told Sudan Tribune the police has freed the hostage and captured the perpetrators.

“East Darfur police in coordination with West Darfur police managed to capture the Land Cruiser vehicle and the abductors and freed the kidnapped, Kamel Mohamed Bashir in El-Geneina [West Darfur State capital],” he said

He praised efforts exerted by the police and the criminal investigation unit, expressing hope to complete the legal procedures as soon as possible and bring the culprits to a just trial.

In August 2017, the Sudanese government launched a major disarmament campaign in Darfur and Kordofan, saying illegal weapons pose the greatest threat to security and stability in the western regions.

