Juba-based armed opposition commander joins Machar

February 8, 2018 (JUBA) - A senior armed opposition (SPLM-IO) commander allied to South Sudan’s First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai has abandoned the government and rejoined rebels loyal to Riek Machar, citing alleged favoritism and corruption in the coalition government.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

Dickson Gatluak Jock, a spokesperson for the Gai-led faction, confirmed that they had indeed lost contacts with the commander.

“I know some supporters may be annoyed that Gen. Abieth is back to the bush, but it probably doesn’t have a direct impact on the SPLA-IO success,” Gatluak told Sudan Tribune Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Samuel Bidit Puot, nicknamed Abieth, claimed the leadership of Gai failed to resolve the main issues in the peace deal.

“The lack of clear rules in the system and recognition of fighters who fought the battle for the last four years in Malakal, Bentiu, and Bor within the SPLA-IO is a major issue,” said Puot.

According to the defected official, few Nuer officers in Gai’s circle are the ones benefiting from the Juba-based coalition government.

“There is no government in Juba it is about a group of elite who have a personal interest, therefore such activities has forced me not to build trust and confidence,” Puot said in a phone interview.

The spokesperson for the Gai-led faction, however, admitted that any institution of governance has challenges that can be resolved.

“Some of these administrative challenges are truly minor and they have no negative impact on the movement,” Gatluak stressed.

Puot, a Lou-Nuer, hails from Akobo area. Before he switched sides, he was among the rebel commanders that fought government forces in Malakal while serving with the “white army”, a local militia group recruited from Lou and Nasir areas of South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 February 09:16, by Augustino

    Nuer in and out business will not help you at all. You were in the bush many times and in Government many times, so no where is good for guys.

    repondre message

  • 9 February 09:29, by Games

    I lost respects and trust to those who frequently switching sides and switch. They are the very people that are confusing the public. In fact, Taban Deng Gai is more favourable to Nuer in general compared to Machar.

    repondre message

    • 9 February 11:02, by Eastern

      Taban Deng is more favourable to the Nuer; did you check your facts?

      repondre message

  • 9 February 12:31, by Nuer bi Bay Dom

    SPM/A-IO is going to be corrupted by its own leadership by re-accepting wrong elements who have defected from them.Mr.Samuel Bidit should face serious punishment like detention for six to eight months before he could be free and welcome back to the movement.

    repondre message

  • 9 February 12:40, by Lenin Bull

    In fact, Abieth can misbehave as he likes because if he and his gang of criminals that killed innocent Dinka and Shilluk civilians in Malakal in December 2013, and February and April 2014 were never apprehended and punished, then no thing will ever prevent them from committing any crime including high treason and war crime again. He is thinking of getting fatty position from desperate Riek’s IO

    repondre message

  • 9 February 12:46, by Lenin Bull

    South Sudan will never see real peace till criminals like Abieth and the rest are dealt with for who they are: CRIMINALS. He burned down and vandalized Malakal including government institutions, South Sudan Hotel, and Market. In short, he is a barbarian who only deserves death or life imprison leave apart the empty talks of rewarding him with a position in government which he doesn’t deserve at al

    repondre message

Comment on this article



