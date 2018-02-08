 
 
 
South Sudan peace talks stall over punitive provision

February 8, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan peace talks have stalled over a text mediators and opposition officials want added to a provision that authorizes levying punitive measures against individuals who violate the peace process.

JPEG - 18.9 kb
South Sudan information minister Michael Makuei Lueth shakes hands with Lam Akol during the revitalization forum on 19 December 2017 (ST Photo)

The parties, multiple sources attending the ongoing talks said, also failed to reach a consensus on governance and security sector reform matters.

Government officials at the talks told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that they agreed on many issues, but were unable to sign the agreement on declaration of principles because their team rejected a text which says peace violators should be sanctioned.

“It is true talks have stalled, resulting in the failure to sign an agreement on the declaration of principles. We have failed to reach an agreement because of one paragraph in order to sign the declaration of principle. The session went into late evening yesterday without consensus and was adjourned. We resumed today without success as well”, a senior government official said on Thursday.

“Our disagreement with other stakeholders is one paragraph. It is the paragraph which says the United Nations should punish individual violators and spoilers. This was created by troika and the aim is to use it for UN Security Council sanctions. We cannot accept that”, added the official, who is also part of the government negotiating.

The government side reportedly also rejected a text to seal declaration of principles and a proposal approved by all the other stakeholders to reduce the size of parliament, preferring expansion.

The mediators, it is said, decided to form a mini-committee to discuss and find remedies to the deadlock on the two issues.

The second phase of the High-Level Revitalization Forum opened Monday after the signing of a cessation of hostilities agreement poorly enforced by the warring parties.The second phase will discuss the implementation of a permanent cease-fire which is part of the peace agreement, elaborate a revised and realistic timeline and a schedule towards general elections in the country at the end of the interim period.

South Sudan has been mired in conflict between the government of President Salva Kiir and rebels led by ex-Vice President Riek Machar since December 2013. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced almost over 2 million people from their homes, including over a million refugees who have fled into neighbouring nations.

(ST)

  • 8 February 21:36, by lino

    Now People of South Sudan and the world know who is the obstacle for peace in this country!!! Sanctions should be one of the tools to scare and check mate PEACE SPOILERS at all time, and Hybrid Courts for trails should be initiated by AU!!! Then we sing African Problems solved by Africans!!!

    • 9 February 02:52, by The Rhino

      1).Peace spoilers and obstructers must be punished.
      2).Three armies and their cantonments are non negotiable.
      3).Hybrid Court must be established for accountability.
      4).Riak should be out of confinement.
      5).Kiir is unfit to serve and must be removed from seat.

      These are few of the golden paradigms for real peace in South Sudan,full stop!!!

  • 8 February 23:37, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The stalling of signing of this clause of agreement by government of the day in Juba clearly show they are for picnic in Addis and not in pursuit of peace in South Sudan. It indicates that they stand solid on brutal military solution of South Sudan problems. To them it does not matter how many South Sudanese should or be in refuge before peace is attained. Sheer bunch of idiots and not leaders!!

