Sudanese security forces prevent demonstration against price hiking



February 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese anti-riot police forces Wednesday filled the streets of Al-Jeraif east suburb, 7.83 km from Khartoum to prevent a planned demonstration against the rising prices organized by the opposition Unionists Alliance.

The newly formed alliance of the Democratic Unionists Party’s splinter factions called to protest, for the 4th time the government economic austerity measures after three other demonstrations le 16-17 and 31 January in different areas of Khartoum state.

The relative success of previous protests encouraged the opposition to call for more demonstrations in a bid to catalyze the street for a popular uprising to overthrow a government accused of corruption, oppression and injustice.

On Wednesday morning the police and security forces were deployed in the main square in Al-Jeraif east and along the streets leading to it to prevent the planned protest. Also, they arrested activists who tried to reach the square.

According to the Unionists Alliance, the security forces arrested 20 of its members on Wednesday.

However, small groups succeeded to gather and chant slogans against price hiking in several streets not far from the main square. Further, activists organised a limited protest at the major bus station in central Khartoum.

Also, limited night demonstrations against rising prices were organised in Al-Daim and Al-Shajara suburbs.

The Unionists Alliance was established on 29 January 2018, it includes 8 factions: United National Unionist Party, Unionist Democratic Party (Second Charter), the Unionist Movement, National Unionist Party, United Unionist Party, Free Unionist Party, Liberal Unionists Party and other independent Unionists figures.

The Alliance is opposed to the participation of their historical party led by Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani in the government of President Omer al-Bashir.

(ST)