South Sudan president vows commitment to ending war

February 7, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has pledged commitment to resolving political disagreements with opponents in order to return the country to a harmonious path and to preserve the peace deal and ensure stability in the region.

President Salva Kiir (L) shakes hands with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni (R) after signing a peace agreement on August 26, 2015 (Photo AFP /Charles Lomodong)

President Kiir, according to his spokesman, not only wants peace but will do all that is possible to preserve peace and seek to resolve disagreement amicably with opponents, to ensure a peace that is durable and provide security for every South Sudanese family.

The South Sudanese leader made the assurance to the Ugandan First Deputy Prime Minister, Moses Ali. who delivered a special message from President Yoweri Museveni.

President Kiir said it was the interest of his administration to stop the four-year war and ensure that every South Sudanese citizen lives in peace. He further vowed to take measures to boost security and the economy for the population.

He added that Juba and Kampala would continue to share intelligence with other countries in the region in order to provide no safe haven to criminals and negative forces and bring them to justice whenever they are caught.

The content of the letter was immediately clear and the Ugandan official did not make a statement. The presidential spokesman said the message was connected to the general situation in South Sudan, especially the ongoing peace talks the in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Museveni sought last year to bring together the rival factions of the historic Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) in a bit to finalize a political agreement signed in Arusha Tanzania in January 2015. But he failed to convince Machar’s faction to take part in the meetings held in Uganda without its leader.

(ST)