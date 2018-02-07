 
 
 
Wednesday 7 February 2018

Sudan deploys extra police troops to Kassala

RSF fighters deployed in Kassala State on Thursday 4 January 2018 (ST Photo)

February 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A large police contingent of the central reserve forces Wednesday has arrived in the eastern state of Kassala coming from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Since 5 January, Sudan has deployed thousands of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters to Kassala on the border with Eritrea after a presidential decree declaring a state of emergency.

According to Ashorooq TV, the governor of Kassala State Adam Jama’a said the force would contribute to maintaining the security in Kassala against human trafficking and the smuggling of illegal arms, drugs and foodstuff.

He said the RSF managed to secure the state’s border, saying the responsibility of the internal security falls on the shoulders of the police central reserve forces.

Jama’a added the government focuses its efforts to protect the eastern borders as well as the internal security in Kassala, urging the police force to capture human traffickers and smugglers.

For his part, the police director of Kassala State Yahia al-Hadi Sulieman stressed readiness of all regular forces to defend the security of the country.

He pointed to police efforts in war zones in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan, saying they continue to make efforts to combat illegal drugs.

Last month, the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir issued a decree imposing a six-month state of emergency in North Kordofan and Kassala states.

The government said the decision was prompted by security reasons pertaining to the collection of illicit arms as well as combating drugs and human trafficking.

Also, Sudan shut down its border with Eritrea and declared popular mobilization in Kassala saying the deployment of troops along the Eritrean border came as result of military threats from Eritrea and Egypt against the country.

(ST)

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

