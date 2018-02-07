 
 
 
S. Sudan youths attack journalists during anti-US protests

February 6, 2018 (JUBA) – Angry South Sudanese youth protesting against the recent United States-imposed arms embargo attacked journalists covering the demonstration in the capital Juba, Tuesday.

Abyei youth hold a demonstrations in Juba (getty)

Several youth entities, including from the ruling Sudan People Liberation Movement (SPLM) youth league organized the protests.

South Sudanese authorities have not responded over the incident, which occurred at a camp of the United Nations near Juba airport.

The demonstrators, eyewitness told Sudan Tribune, were angered by last week’s decision by the Donald Trump administration to impose arms embargo in response to the repeated violations of a cessation of hostilities reached last December, as well as the continued violence and brutality against civilians and humanitarian workers.

"The Department of State today announces that it is implementing restrictions on the export of defence articles and defence services into South Sudan," said the US State Department in a statement.

"The United States is appalled by the continuing violence in South Sudan that has created one of Africa’s worst humanitarian crises", it added.

Meanwhile, the US-based Human Rights Watch has welcomed the US decision to impose an arms embargo on the war-torn nation, barely a week after its ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley openly criticized South Sudan President Salva Kiir’s leadership.

Amnesty International, on the other hand, supported the "long-overdue" weapons embargo by the US administration, calling on the international community to follow the move.

(ST)

  • 7 February 08:42, by @you

    What will happen after?

    .................?
    .................?
    .................?

    The right direction is to bring
    All people together again & thank:

    UNITY AGAIN
    I am sure people of south sudan
    Will unite again if I am wrong
    Say something:

    Yala amchi num

  • 7 February 08:54, by Games

    Salva Kiir agents collected unemployment youth all-over the Dinka counties to Juba and wagg war against American. Those you guys seen on street in Juba are not ordinary Sudanes, but they are Salva’s militia and dressed them with civilians clothes to confuse the world as the people in S. Sudan are again USA decision

    • 7 February 10:06, by jubaone

      Games,
      Just give some bread and Coca Cola to these hungry jienge scoundrels, they will demonstrate for you. Dont worry about them. These are NOT Equatorians, Nuers, Coolo or Fertit.

  • 7 February 10:20, by Kush Natives

    If I were those youth, I wouldn’t bother to waste my energy for nothing. Why are they trying to promote this nonsense propaganda from Donald Trump sanction?

  • 7 February 10:28, by Theallseeingeye

    aren’t this so wierd?!!?!?!?, we have gone unpaid for eight month, and when the password and immigration office closed for more than a month no one dared or tempted to demonstrate or question, but now when the flow of weapons that is destroying us is seized, Government is jumping up and down. now if you think the flow of the arms is that important why disarmament in some part of the country???!!??

  • 7 February 11:04, by Na A Lo Yei

    Let them cry, protest the embargo has been imposed soon or later the money lovers Uganda and Kenya will stop siding with the parasites in Juba. Juba is a safe haven for now until the tomatoes and matoke stop flowing their they will come out to steal abundant casava and that is when the clearance starts.
    Lujute Lo Nguti

