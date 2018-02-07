 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 7 February 2018

South Sudan ends boycott to revitalization process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 6, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government has ended a boycott after mediators on Tuesday accepted the participation of its entire delegation in the revitalization forum without cutting the number of representatives dispatched to the venue of the talks.

JPEG - 18.9 kb
South Sudan information minister Michael Makuei Lueth shakes hands with Lam Akol during the revitalization forum on 19 December 2017 (ST Photo)

Ambassador Gordon Buay, a member of the government delegation has confirmed to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that mediation team has allowed all the delegates to take part in the revitalization

“Our delegation is participating in the talks as it came from Juba,” said Buay, an adviser to the chief negotiator. The official did not elaborate on the circumstances under which the delegation was first rejected and what prompted their acceptance by the mediation.

The Second Phase of High-Level Revitalization Forum begun on Monday without the government delegation after the refusal of the mediation team to accept the whole delegation pointing it should be limited to 12 members.

On its part, the South Sudanese officials insisted that their delegation include a number of advisors and experts needed to tackle a number of issues debated in the forum.

On a separate development, the government delegation, as expected, rejected a provision in the security arrangements included the 2015 peace agreement on the
establishment of separate camps for cantonment of the government and opposition armed forces.

In line with the peace deal, the measure aimed to enable personnel, weapons and equipment accountability, screening, disarmament and demobilization.

But President Salva Kiir during his participation at the African Union summit in Addis Ababa by the end of January told the IGAD leaders that this disposition was one of the causes that led to the armed clashes between the government troops and SPLA-IO Machar forces in July 2016.

The spokesman of the government delegation, Michael Makuei Lueth said in a press briefing after the break that the government would not accept any proposal bringing up the two army system issue.

“Our chief negotiator made it very clear that there are two things that are untouchable. Issues of governance, we are not here to tempter with provisions that are not affected by the resolution of the IGAD council of ministers,” said Minister Michael Makuei Lueth.

Speaking through state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, Minister Lueth said the idea of two armies in one country was also out of question. “We will not talk even about it,” he adds.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 February 08:09, by Resolution

    They are laughing at south Sudanese citizens since they don`t know the game they are playing(business)in south Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 7 February 08:12, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The issue of governance and two separate armies are untouchables!!! Makuei Lueth dictates on how peace without justice will be delivered to 64 tribes of South Sudan!!!! They, the rulers are above any tribe in the country.

    repondre message

    • 7 February 08:42, by Games

      It’s your opinion Makuei Lieth. Without two armies, then you are not ready for peace. The struggle would continue. Having two armies with equal power is ways that will bring lasting peace to the country

      repondre message

      • 7 February 09:56, by jubaone

        Games,
        This is a "jienge SPLAnyor", a tribal army and has NOTHING to do with a national army. Ít is a bunch of luak savages, illiterate and "unfit" for a modern, high-tech army. Over 12 yrs now, airforce combat heli gunships were flown by Ukranians/Ugandans bcoz "our jeinges" were scared of high altitude flights or failed aviation schools in SAfrica and USA

        repondre message

        • 7 February 10:01, by jubaone

          Our learned Equatorian boys were dismissed in the preliminary selection by jienges who took theirs. Fortunately out of the 20-30 airforce cadets, none succeeded the first entry exams.
          Now! we need 2, 3 or 4 armies who shall be reorganized. Without this, NO peace. We WILL NEVER allow again our people to be terrorized by worthless savages dísguised as an army

          repondre message

          • 7 February 14:51, by Redeemer

            Jubaone
            The Equatorians girls and children you forced to rebel are finally back. Think of who is going to continue with killing of innocent civilians on roads

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)

Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-29 21:39:35 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.