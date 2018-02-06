 
 
 
South Sudan seeks Kenya’s approval to deport ex-army chief

February 6, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan has written to the Kenyan government seeking its permission to have former army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan deported to the capital, Juba.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
Former South Sudan army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan speaks at the presidential palace in Juba, November 16, 2017 (ST)

The foreign affairs minister, in a 5 January 2018 letter, said Awan was permitted to go for treatment and stay with his family in Nairobi, but is allegedly now involved in activities undermining stability of the young nation.

“The South Sudanese government after a long discussion with the members of the international community and elders from Dinka community decided to release on health grounds. Your Excellency, the decision was to allow the general to visit your country for medication and to visit his family but despite assurance from the general himself in the matter of the state, the national security agency of South Sudan through a letter from General Akol Koor, Director General, has shown that General Malong is engaging in activities undermining security in South Sudan”, partly reads the letter, which bears the signature of the minster, Deng Alor Kuol.

The minister said indisputable evidence provided by national security agents implicated Awan in the recent attacks in Juba and Wau.

“We appeal to your government to revoke his visa and repatriate him back to Juba”. The foreign minister said Awan was placed under house in Juba on suspicion and planning to stage a coup in 2017 against the coalition government under President Salva Kiir,” further reads the letter.

Awan was sacked in May 2017, but his attempt to relocate to his home town of Aweil was sabotaged after his convoy was intercepted and stopped at Yirol, the administrative headquarters of Eastern Lakes and he was persuaded by elders to return to Juba.

He was later placed under house arrest, but released in November 2017 to seek medical treatment in Kenya after series of negotiations involving community leaders after several days of a standoff.

In January, the government released videotapes carrying his voices talking to some of his associates in the army to attack some areas, including Aweil, Madhol, Wau and Juba, the capital of the country. He denied the authenticity of the tapes despite some of his associates taking to the bush in what many believe was in fulfillment of discussions with them, either through phone calls or other means.

Awan said he would not return to Juba because his safety was not guaranteed without position, citing detention after returning to the national capital from Yirol in May 2017 following removal from office.

(ST)

  • 6 February 21:52, by Eastern

    The regime is restless. Let Taban Deng do the needful...

    repondre message

    • 6 February 23:04, by Games

      Eastern
      Our cousins Dinka are the most backwards community in S. Sudan. Now they are thinking that Taban Deng Gai is giving them a favourite since Taban turned his back to the very people that saved his ass in 2013 in Juba. But they don’t know that Taban Deng rejoined them for one simple reason, only to destroy them. I am glad that the USA sactions them because of Taban that has been violent the

      repondre message

    • 7 February 02:13, by The Rhino

      Paul Malong must tell South Sudanese the truths about the rotten government in Juba before he dies.The Bantus(Kenyans) love money,they can kidnap him back to Juba,..usher clearance for his detention or led him disappear within hours.This Malong as former chief of general staff of the country knows details about recruitments(matiyang anyors) in Bahr El Gazal and their intensive massacring...

      repondre message

      • 7 February 02:32, by The Rhino

        ...sprees in Leer,Wonduruba,Yei,Meridi,Pajok,Nimule,Wau and many other parts in Equatoria and Upper Nile.In order for his many wives and children to live in tranquility without haunts,Malong must spit out names of all field commanders and perpetrators who executed Kiir’s and JCE’s deadly plans in those mentioned locations respectively.

        repondre message

  • 6 February 22:15, by garrak1520

    Unstable government or government about to fall behaves this way. Every one is an enemy. Time to go

    repondre message

  • 6 February 22:18, by lino

    If Kenya did like Peter Gadet, South Sudan will be on fire on a bright day! Malong should relocate in his area! He is wanted by International Community as well! Very bad!!!

    repondre message

  • 6 February 22:53, by Games

    He (Malong) has no differences from those evil Dinka Elders in Juba. Malong Awan do not want to join IO to fight Dinka leads government because he himself is a Dinka. Malong Awan is making all those negatives campaigns for to get his position back and overthrow Salva Kiir later in the process.

    repondre message

  • 7 February 00:39, by dinkdong

    So you want him back, huh? Too late, he is a bird out of the cage.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
