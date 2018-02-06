 
 
 
Tuesday 6 February 2018

South Sudan seeks to strengthen ties with Russia, China

February 5, 2018 (JUBA) – War-torn South Sudan has, in the wake of the recent arms embargo from the United States administration, vowed to instead strengthen its ties with Russia and China.

JPEG - 39.9 kb
South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the general debate of the UN General Assembly (UN Photo)

The country’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai said the Juba government no longer looks at the US as its close ally and will instead strengthen its ties with China and Russia, two of the five countries with veto powers at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The Security Council "power of veto" refers to the veto power wielded solely by the five permanent members of the Council (China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, and United States), enabling them to prevent the adoption of any "substantive" resolution.

The South Sudanese first Vice-President made these remarks during a football tournament organized by the Japanese aid arm (JICA) and the United Nation Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) at Juba stadium.

“The American government declared an arms embargo after failing to convince members of the United Nation Security Council to impose an arms embargo to South Sudan,” said Gai.

In response to the repeated violations of a cessation of hostilities agreement, the US administration last week slapped an arms embargo on South Sudan pointing to continued violence and brutality against civilians and humanitarian workers.

A former rebel chief negotiator during talks with the Juba government, Gai expressed deep frustration at the US decision, saying its administration is opposed to South Sudan’s peace process.

Gai said the young nation will now boost its diplomatic relations with China and the Russian Republic, stressing that the US was no longer a trusted economic partner after restricting arms into South Sudan.

Washington blames South Sudan government for not implementing the peace agreement signed in August 2015 and for repeatedly violating ceasefire agreements.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup. Over 2 million South Sudanese have fled to neighbouring nations and 1.9 million are displaced in the country since the start of a civil war in December 2013, aid agencies say.

(ST)

  • 6 February 08:16, by jubaone

    Like a bulldog, once fed, ass wiped clean and nurtured as a lapdog, it´s animal instincts surface and is ready to bite its owner. As I said, nyagat Taban like the rest are amnesic, "chicken brains" and cant recall when Russia or China helped during the struggle. I see the begin of the end of nyagatism and jiengeism. The jellaba bastard is treading on dangerous terrain.

    repondre message

  • 6 February 09:27, by Eastern

    The Kiir-Taban alliance aka as TGoNU will soon plunge South Sudan into a deep pit. Shithole country!

    repondre message

    • 6 February 09:40, by Koryom2

      Eastern & Jubaone,
      Why do you idiot damn care? South Sudan was pushed against the wall by the then Barack Obama, Susan Rice, Susan Paige, the then UNIMISS harlot, Hilde Johnson & his then bunch of evil juus in his then state department. The criminals have been using our country like our country is a US over sea’s Territory & our country like our people are the evils corporate America subjects>>>

      repondre message

      • 6 February 09:46, by Koryom2

        little did the fools know that this is South Sudan---a country where people are very very racist than even white people, arrogant & don’t like any evil on earth who thinks; that he/she can stand over our necks. Their regime change business has badly exploded into the evil faces, they had messed up the good relationship the US used to enjoy with our people. But their only leverage the evils still>

        repondre message

        • 6 February 09:53, by Koryom2

          long to regain from our country & our people through blackmails & their usual so-called humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping, human rights, propaganda, "high level revitalization forum (HLRF)"----these *big words* to fool their usual South Sudanese sellout traitors. In fact, the government of South Sudan must re-strengthen it ties with Russia, China, Japan and other friendly countries>>

          repondre message

          • 6 February 09:58, by Koryom2

            The evils in the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their lackeys here in our own region like ethiopia, North Sudan, Djibouti & Kenya to some minute extend are being used by these foreign masters as their front cover to play games with our country & our people. And this simply because the US, their & their creepy allies greed to always want to control others has carried them away>>>

            repondre message

            • 6 February 10:04, by Koryom2

              this time in our country & against our people. Their puppets/stooges like Rebecca Nyandeng, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Majak Agoot, Kosti Manibe, Thomas Cirrilo et al are being intentionally kept in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa solely to be used as bargaining chips by the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in our region like ethiopia, North Sudan or Kenya>>>>

              repondre message

              • 6 February 10:08, by Koryom2

                to crawl their evil selves into our country so that the evils can come & plunder our country like Eastern Congo (DRC), CAR, Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan & other countries. But the evils are playing with fire. these same thieves like Rebecca Nyandeng, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Majak Agoot, Kosti Manibe, Thomas Cirrilo et al. Were the same>>>>

                repondre message

                • 6 February 10:15, by Koryom2

                  incompetents & thieves who were in charge of our country since 2005 to 2012, but were sacked for incompetence & subordination. But rebelled after the traitors were sacked. So why are the evils from the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in the AU & the IGAD still want those thieves in the current government of NATIONAL unity? It is sheer bullying & blackmail>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 6 February 10:20, by Koryom2

                    These traitors, (Rebecca Nyandeng, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Majak Agoot, Kosti Manibe, Thomas Cirrilo et al) are not the only who want this so-called "High level revitalization forum, HLRF" It is the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their lackeys like ethiopia & some of their other fools from the AU who have taken the South Sudanese internal problems as their *Cash cow* in their hotels, brothels>>

                    repondre message

                    • 6 February 10:26, by Koryom2

                      and bars of Adis Ababa. Some of our South Sudanese fools are informed time & time again, that there is no war in our country. But a psychology war propagated by the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies to continue to keep their evil selves relevant in our country. Why are the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus & many of their other trashes around the world so fixated>

                      repondre message

                      • 6 February 10:28, by Koryom2

                        on our country & our people when there numerous other countries with missives problems than even our own? It is because of sheer bullying & intimidation fellows.

                        repondre message

      • 6 February 10:22, by jubaone

        Kuch aka Koryom2,
        Try something new. Your incessant rants here are ludicrous, stupid and irrelevant. We cant help you. It would be easier to help a Taliban than a "jienge dummie" like you. Guess what? Tell us where your short-legged Chinese and Russian comminist bastards were hiding while the US, UK and Norway wiped your asses during the war of liberation?

        repondre message

        • 6 February 10:34, by Koryom2

          "Tell us where your short-legged Chinese and Russian comminist bastards were hiding while the US, UK and Norway wiped your asses during the war of liberation?"
          Jubaone, I am an SPLA veteran through & through idiot if you don’t know. I am the one who helped bombed out your arabs ars*es out of your Yei in 1997 & other little villages & towns in your greater Equatoria>>>

          repondre message

          • 6 February 10:41, by Koryom2

            I was badly pretty injured in the battle of Kapoeta in 2002 in New Kapoeta: http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/africa/2041202.stm
            https://world.wng.org/2002/06/from_rogue_to_riches
            And in those battles, l never saw an Equatorian in my own battalions then chap. We did have a few Nuba Mountains & Southern Blue Nile boys then chap. My hat goes to them>>>

            repondre message

            • 6 February 10:49, by Koryom2

              The Nuba Mountains & Southern Blue Nile gallantly fought & died in trenches with the Dinka/Jieng boys blasting out Mundukuru (arabs) out of your towns while you idiots were cowering in Uganda, Congo, Kenya or even Khartoum & gods know where. But these days, you idiots always like to call others’ names when you idiots don’t want to know who really Cris-crossed your damn villages getting rid of>>>

              repondre message

              • 6 February 10:58, by Koryom2

                our arch enemies. By the way Mr. Jubaone, your US, the UK & some of her allies are our greatest enemies if you don’t know idiot. But you will never do your research or ask someone in your community or village who is a bit knowledgeable on these dirty intrigues if you at had any: Our SPLA started with helps from countries of ethiopia, Libya, Algeria, Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela & other countries

                repondre message

                • 6 February 11:12, by Koryom2

                  And some South Sudanese little boys & girls were sent to Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, China & other countries for training. Remember idiot, this was during the so-called cold war that ended in 1989-1991. Your US, the UK and Norway have never supplied the SPLA with arms, or munitions & up to date, we will never ask the evils to supply us with their damn weapons & munitions>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 6 February 11:32, by Koryom2

                    our country. In fact your damn US, the UK and their creepy allies even tried to supply weapons through their damn base in Djibouti to your Riek Machar mad rebels. But this is going to be the end of the so-called ethiopia, North Sudan & Djibouti---so-called cloned arabs out of our region once & for all.

                    repondre message

                    • 6 February 11:37, by Koryom2

                      Jubaone, Mr. Eastern & some of our other foreign fools on this website. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOS & some of their creepy allies in between love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & we are going stop it. We even want our Gambella region back fools. It is not so-called a cold war some of these days being chess game played against our country & our>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 6 February 11:43, by Koryom2

                        people—it is a damn hot war idiots. And we are going to bomb the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their so-called Abeshas, their UN & their sleazy NGOs out of our country by a way of war. Whoever wants these evils in our country must leave our country & go these evils countries----we would never ever ever live with the cloned arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas, white Americans>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 6 February 11:49, by Koryom2

                          English people & their evil juus. Hatred is hatred, watch this place fools. Our country has been taken hostage by some evils we can just walk over in a matter of days & the evils have been using our country & our people as their begging bowls around the in the name of the so-called humanitarian aid, donations, human rights & peacekeeping business bullshits>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 6 February 11:55, by Koryom2

                            Jubaone, Eastern & some of our South Sudanese who sold their souls to evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between. Your masters have taken our country & our people hostage & have been using our country & our people like their then Eastern Congo, ethiopia, Angola, Mozambique; now CAR, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 6 February 12:01, by Koryom2

                              Ukraine; the then Eastern European countries, Asian countries, the then South & Central American countries during their then so-called cold war. Fellows, I always post posts on this web site that "when the evil corporate America, Europeans & their evil juus banking cartels are about to bust" the evils create an imaginary war/enemy to sell their arms to prop up their busting economies at the seams>

                              repondre message

                              • 6 February 12:12, by Koryom2

                                and in this case---our country, South Sudan, North Korea, Russia, China, Iran; & other countries like Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Burundi, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, North Sudan, Libya and even our so-called ethiopia are considered not a threat to US & the West for now, since the fools will continue to worship the evils for now, but we are back fellows>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 6 February 12:18, by Koryom2

                                  Our Riek Machar & Co & foreign puppet/stooge sellouts, this is what your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies after our country: WAR & the evils are going to get with a bucket full of it:https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/south-asia/1980-03-01/great-game-asia
                                  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Great_Game
                                  A Geo-political intrigues is being played against>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 6 February 12:23, by Koryom2

                                    our country & our people by our enemies----the US, the UK, France & and they have enlisted ethiopia, North Sudan & to some little extent, Kenya to use as their conduits to bully our country & our people like their then East & West Germany during their so-called cold war & the evils hope that they come re-unite our country with their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan>>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 6 February 12:30, by Koryom2

                                      something that is not going to happen even in million years, in fact the opposite is going to be true. Who would want to live with the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan and their Arabs of Arabia. Who would want these vermins in their villages and their backyards?>>>>

                                      repondre message

        • 6 February 12:20, by Eastern

          jubaone,

          The incoherent rants from that bag of bones are not worth responding to. Just listen to Taban Deng when he speaks then you know what type of people we have in this country claiming leadership or understand diplomacy....

          repondre message

  • 6 February 09:42, by Kush Natives

    Bravo Mr. VP! Let’s go for, we will not waste with all nonsense propaganda from Donald Trump sanction, Khartoum survived that sanction for the last 40 years, let’s face the reality! Rebels thought they won ah uh. That’s nonsense. We know exactly who’s fueling the war in our country now.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



