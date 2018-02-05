Armed groups agree to reunify Sudan Revolutionary Front



February 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM)- The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Minni Minnawi and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement have agreed to reunite the umbrella of the armed opposition groups and to reinvigorate the Sudan Call alliance.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the African Union-brokered talks on a cessation of hostilities in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states on Sunday 4 February, the two rebel groups discussed way to bring back together the two factions of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front as well as the need to have all the opposition groups in the Sudan Call alliance

The meeting agreed to “reunify the SRF as soon as possible, and to work to achieve its declared objectives,” said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday morning.

The two sides further agreed to “work together to coordinate positions and strategies on all matters relating to the peace process and political negotiations, so as to achieve a comprehensive and inclusive peace that addresses the root causes of the Sudanese conflict”.

The statement didn’t mention if the SPLM-N Agar would be part of the reunification process. Al-Hilu faction in the past said they do not recognize Agar faction stressing there has been a democratic change in the leadership of the group.

On the political alliance of the political and military Sudanese opposition groups, the meeting agreed “to work closely with the other opposition political forces to reenergize the Sudan Call”.

There was a proposal by the National Umma Party (NUP) supported by the SPLM-N Agar to gather all the opposition groups under the umbrella of the Sudan Call alliance, so the opposition remains united despite the split of the SPLM-N.

The Sudan Call forces including the NUP, Sudanese Congress Party, Justice and Equality Movement, Sudan Liberation Movement – Minni Minnawi, SPLM-N Agar declined to take part in a political consultations meeting with the mediation on the fate of the Roadmap Agreement which does not fit with the political situation in the country.

The opposition forces thought it was not appropriate to take part in the consultations while the government has arrested several oppositions leaders as a result of the protests against the rising prices.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu and SRF Minnawi condemned the detentions of political leaders and activists. They further declared their “support the efforts to combat the Government’s latest oppressive economic measures, and to call upon the Government to respect the people’s constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and association”.

