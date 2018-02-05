 
 
 
Monday 5 February 2018

VP Igga responsible for attack on U.S diplomat vehicle: Malong

February 4, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s Vice President, James Wani Igga should he held liable for the 2014 attack on a United State diplomat’s car in the capital, Juba, the country’s former military chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan said.

JPEG - 14.1 kb
James Wani Igga delivers a speech at the meeting of the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City (UN Photo)

Malong, in an email extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, said Igga “orchestrated” the attack and saw the US ambassador’s car shot at in Juba, “but didn’t report the incident to the authority”.

“After US ambassador came to my office to inform about the shooting, I took the matter of investigating the incident personally; luckily, I quickly found out that the Vice President convoy has shot the car of the US ambassador. I told the vice president that your convoy has shot the car of the US ambassador the responsibility lies under your hand,” he wrote, adding that the Vice President blamed the incident on unknown gunmen “when the entirety is well known”.

Malong accused the Juba government of shielding “unknown” gunmen, whose activities are a nightmare to the country’s citizens.

“The moral is that the government of South Sudan is masking as the unknown gunman to its own citizens and the world at large just like the case of the US ambassador’s car,” stated the former army chief.

Malong claimed some “elites” in the government especially in the national security services, military intelligence and other operational security sects are using state apparatuses as tools for their own benefits.

“This intellectual extermination is a clear recipe for a failed state and a state failing the future by the elites through the immune killings of intellectuals,” said Malong in a letter his wife, Lucy Ayak Malek sent.

In November 2014, a US embassy vehicle carrying its envoy to South Sudan was shot at while moving in a convoy in Juba. Two bullets hit the car leaving two big holes, although the bullets could not penetrate the embassy vehicle.

The incident was then interpreted by analysts as a diplomatic blow to a country the US helped to secede from neighbouring Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

  • 5 February 09:58, by Eastern

    This is hilarious. A drowning man can hold anything in their desperate attempt to stay alive. Over to you Wani Igga!

    • 5 February 10:09, by Jubaa5

      mr Malong,your soldiers displaced many people in s.sudan,
      many are living in the refugees camps,but now you have joined them,in kenya,you live in a nice house but you have the same name refugee !!!

      From 2014 almost 4 years ago now you are revealing your secrets out because you are not in the same boat now !!!

      • 5 February 10:34, by jubaone

        The US Embassy in Juba must follow this allegation with due diligence and should this short-legged jienge lapdog be found culpable, he must be accused of criminal offense with intent to kill a US diplomat. Not only this Lobonok cum academic impostor, kiirminal his patron must be removed. They are criminals and thugs disguised as liberators.

      • 5 February 10:48, by Kenyang ll

        Jubaa5,
        You’re not soldier based on your writing. So I’ll go ahead and advice, inform you that in any country, soldiers are first to be called upon on the face of internal or external war. South Sudanese who caused this war are (supposed to be) responsible not those of Malong who were trying to stop it.

    • 5 February 11:20, by Tilo

      Now they have started revealing them selves, what goes around comes around.
      All of you will be behind bars including you Malong - Whatever you say today cannot change what you did during your time in office [chief of staff]

      The blood of innocent civilians have started working
      Open up and reveal more buddy

    • 5 February 12:23, by Wensi

      This is just a talk of someone who is like at the verge of death. What was preventing you (Malong) not to be bold enough to tell the truth at that time? Why Now? What SPLM politicians, whether in Juba or lingering in East Africa still don’t know is that, we, Junubiin had enough of you all.

  • 5 February 10:42, by Edward Marshall

    Paul Malong,should be ashamed of useless finger pointing at others,if your comes die as a man.Everybody knows what you did in juba etc.you killed many Sudanese,Ugandans n the Chinese peace keeper yet no one point you out,do you think those blood has gone without punishment one day?
    You was the key responsible for every things and you be accountable for those mess in juba.
    Shame on you.

    • 5 February 11:05, by Kenyang ll

      Edward,
      Gen Malong has now been away for almost a year. Are you seeing any improvement, things getting better in Juba or South Sudan? If your answer is no, than you should trust and allow Malong to clear his name on things he is not responsible.

