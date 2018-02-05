 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 5 February 2018

S. Sudan’s former envoy to Russia resigned over “mistrust”

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 4, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s former ambassador to the Russian Republic, Telar Riing Deng said he chose not to return to Moscow until President Salva Kiir restored initial “trust” he had in him.

JPEG - 6.7 kb
Telar Ring Deng (Photo credit: Moses Lomayat)

Deng, in a 17 July, 2017 letter to the president, said it became difficult for him to perform his duties at the mission he was appointed to in 2014.

He was appointed an envoy to Russia after the South Sudan National Legislative Assembly rejected his first appointment as justice minister.

“As you [Kiir] are aware, you detained me here until the helicopter compensation is done. Some people have misconstrued this as if I was disinterested to return to Moscow,” partly reads Deng’s letter.

The former South Sudanese ambassador to Russia tendered his resignation in a 25 January letter to President Salva Kiir, but did not to give reasons for his decision to leave the position he held since 2014.

He vowed to work for peace in South Sudan as a private citizen.

The foreign affairs minister had, in a separate letter, recalled its ambassador to Russian to return home for consultations within 72 hours. Deng said he resigned before receiving the 25 January letter.

Initially linked to former army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan, Deng was part of the team delegated by the Juba establishment to persuade the former to return to Juba from Yirol in Lakes state, amid fears the powerful army general planned to rebel.

“Rumours”, he said, had it that he was party to Malong’s alleged ‘coup’, while the governor of Aweil state and others, perceived to be supporters of General Malong were dismissed from their positions.

“It was also reported that even Bor Wutchok Bor, the Governor of Aweil State and myself were about to be sacked on the day together with the Governor of Aweil State,” Deng further wrote.

The ex-envoy, who was considered a close ally of Kiir, largely blamed some unnamed senior and junior officers in the president’s office of allegedly tarnishing his reputation before the South Sudanese leader.

“Some officials in your office have attributed some of these utterances to Your Excellency in more than one occasion,” he wrote.

In one incident, Deng said, his proposed appointment as the country’s foreign affairs minister by the president did not succeed.

“It is alleged that you [Kiir] stated that you were considering me for a position as a minister for foreign affairs in your government, but you dropped the idea, because you believe that I was a part of the alleged Gen Malong’s coup against you,” the former envoy stated.

He added, “This is an allegation I stand to dispute vehemently”.

Deng, who referred to Kiir as a friend, expressed concerns over the political divide in the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region, and urged the South Sudanese leader to resolve his differences with Gen. Malong.

“(…) I still strongly believe that unity of Bahr el Ghazal within the SPLM and in the country is paramount. Hence, your reconciliation with Gen Paul Malong is imperative. Doing otherwise would undermine us and could reflect negatively divide our supporters within the SPLM, government and in the entire country,” he said in his 17 July letter.

Deng, a former legal advisor to Kiir, claimed he was being “persecuted” for his political association with the South Sudanese leader, citing his dismissal in 2017 from the ruling party (SPLM). In 2013, his nomination for a ministerial position was declined after parliamentarians questioned his credentials.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 February 07:45, by Kush Natives

    And why was such explanations not in the resignation letter in the first place? What took it so long up to this time around? It seems like anyhow South Sudanese writers or fake journalist full of twisting stories based on falsehoods.

    repondre message

  • 5 February 07:54, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    Salva Kiir government is a government of allegations, by allegations and for allegations and rumors.

    repondre message

    • 5 February 11:33, by Kenyang ll

      Rumbek S. Sudan,
      That’s true, agree with you more.

      repondre message

  • 5 February 08:38, by igai mayen igai

    It got be him. Deng. Telar deng. It got be Dinka people and nuer people oh my God i can their faces and teech

    repondre message

  • 5 February 09:07, by igai mayen igai

    I RING UP TELAR DENG NASIP HE IS BUSY WITH ANOTHER WOMAN’S GUSS AS WE SPEAK

    repondre message

  • 5 February 09:32, by igai mayen igai

    I RING NASIP TELAR DENG UP IN NAIROBI KENYA HE IS BUSY WITH ANOTHER WOMEN GUSST

    repondre message

    • 5 February 12:06, by Kenyang ll

      igai mayen igai,
      Are you saying Telar Deng is a prostitute man that it’s difficult to get hold of him or are you that destitute to portray yourself to be related Telar?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)

Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-29 21:39:35 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.