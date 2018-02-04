 
 
 
Sunday 4 February 2018

Bishop says Uganda escalating South Sudan’s civil war

January 30, 2018 (KAMPALA) – The Archbishop of Gulu Diocese in Northern Uganda, John Baptist Odama has accused the Ugandan government of escalating the conflict in war-torn South Sudan.

JPEG - 73.8 kb
South Sudanese refugees attend independence day celebrations at Kirayandongo resettlement camp 9, July 2017 (ST)

Odama, who doubles as the Chairman of Episcopal Conference has also requested South Sudanese to forgive Ugandans for meddling in to the conflict, which has seen over two million civilians displaced.

The Archbishop said this at the re-opening of Ediofe Cathedral in Arua Diocese last week, challenging South Sudanese leaders to stick to what was agreed upon during the last series of the peace talks.

The conflict, Odama stressed, has caused enough suffering to the population in the country, yet they should be developing it.

Currently, Arua Diocese hosts over 700 thousand refugees, with the largest camp in Yumbe, hosting more than 300,000 refugees. Other districts hosting refugees in Uganda are Arua, Moyo and Adjumani.

“For over fifty years, the people of South Sudan have not witnessed or enjoyed peace in their country,” said Odama, adding “The leaders must end the greed that is forcing them into war, but accept to work peacefully towards achieving lasting peace”.

The Archbishop’s call comes days after a senior United Nations official accused Uganda and neighbouring Kenya of fueling the South Sudanese civil war.

Meanwhile, Odama also appealed to the governments of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Central African Republic to stop the wars that are claiming innocent lives and restore peace.

In a related development, Bishop Sabino Odoki of Arua Diocese warned those fighting to restore peace to rethink their actions.

“It is a shame that a country [South Sudan] that fought for over 50 years because of oppression from the Arab North has degenerated into chaos which they should have avoided,” said Odoki, while appealing to South Sudanese leaders to get solutions to the conflict.

Tens of thousands of people in South Sudan have been killed and over 1.5 million remain on the brink of famine, aid agencies say. In addition, more than 4 million people, or a third of the South Sudanese population, have fled their homes causing Africa’s largest refugee crisis.

(ST)

  • 4 February 12:17, by Habibi

    50+ years of war in Southern Sudan. Sorry to say Mr. Bishop, but maybe the problem is coming from South Sudanese. Lets not blame North Sudan or Uganda, we are talking 50+ years of fighting in South Sudan from 1955 to 2018. South Sudanese always start wars and it is visible based on the number of violated peace agreements since 2013

    • 4 February 12:30, by Khent

      Northern Sudanese

      It was not the South that initiated slave raids on the North for over a century; the South didn’t annex Northern territories as soon as the British departed. That’s how the war started in the first place. You have a very distorted outlook on history.

      • 4 February 12:44, by Khent

        Peace Agreements have not really endured in the North or the South, so your argument is dead on the vine. And if you really want to speak of broken agreements, I hope you realise that it’s well established that it’s Khartoum that has reneged on every Peace Agreement between the North and South. The 1972 Addis Ababa Agreement was breached by you, not us...

        • 4 February 13:02, by Khent

          The 1955 mutiny was inspired by a prior event... the massacre of unarmed Southern workers in July of 1955. The North also reneged on an Agreement on Federalism. It’s remarkable that the South even waited for these events before fighting Khartoum; we lost hundreds of thousands of people to slavery from the North prior to the British forcing us together, so don’t start.

          • 4 February 13:07, by Khent

            Read the books by Man??r Kh?lid and tell me with a straight face that the South was to blame. The war in the South is a terrible and totally unnecessary war but I will not allow Northerners to use that as an opportunity to re-write history. We [South Sudan] failed ourselves terribly, and will have to accept that substantive and comprehensive cultural change is required.

            • 4 February 13:25, by Khent

              Esteemed historians and academics like Mansour Khalid , Robert O. Collins and Douglas H. Johnson have dedicated their lives to researching the history of Sudan, and their expertise and integrity have allowed them to reach conclusions that differ markedly from those peddled by some in the North that seem to want to pretend that they did nothing wrong.

    • 4 February 13:32, by Kush Natives

      Folks, you should at least try to be a historically analyser when commenting on such wife vast issues. When was South Sudan separated from the North Sudan In order to be accounted 50+ of war? If we’re not ignorant and sick of lies? Sudan is trying to clean herself out from the wars in which it caused and still insisting on. What a total amount of disgusting disgrace!

