February 3, 2018 (JUBA) — South Sudan Saturday has summoned its ambassador to Washington for consultations in response to the arms embargo by U.S. administration announced on Friday.
- South Sudan’s Ambassador to the United States, Garang Diing Akuong, on 23 February 2015 (Photo South Sudan embassy)
Asking an ambassador to report home, in diplomacy, is considered as a formal way of protest against a decision by the host country.
South Sudanese diplomats in Juba confirmed to Sudan Tribune that Ambassador Garang Diing Akuong has been summoned to Juba after the ban on arms sales to his country.
The diplomats who requested anonymity refused to elaborate on the decision as they are not authorised to speak to the media.
The decision as such may not impact the South Sudanese government but it would contribute to isolating Juba government.
Washington called on the Troika, the European Union and China to take similar measures to end the four-year conflict in South Sudan.
The IGAD and the African Union also said they consider to request the UN Security Council to sanction those who violate the cessation of hostilities and obstruct the delivery of emergency assistance to the civilians.
