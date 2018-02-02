 
 
 
KCB national staff to continue with nationwide strike

February 1, 2018 (JUBA) – National staffs of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) South Sudan have vowed to continue with their strike as they demand increase in salaries as well as better working conditions.

JPEG - 33.7 kb
An external view of KCB Buluk branch in Juba, South Sudan. Dec. 7, 2011 (ST)

The chairman of the national staff association, Paul Ajok Garang said the demand has been driven by rise of commodity prices in markets.

The Kenyan-based bank employs more than 200 national staffs.

“After this unfruitful dialogue, we the association body later resolved to continue with the strike since their dialogue with the bank’s management has been unsuccessful,” Garang told Sudan Tribune.

“We are still on strike, we had a big assembly yesterday and the strike is still ongoing. We have not agreed on anything,” he added.

The staff demand follows the devaluation of the country’s currency.

“We are demanding for our rights because the standard of living in Juba is becoming costly, and our children are not studying and we cannot continue with life this way” Garang said.

“We want the management of KCB bank to look in to our issue so that they give us commensurate payment so that we continue to support our families,” he added.
A few local staffs and mainly foreign workers could be seen working at the bank’s headquarters in Buluk when Sudan Tribune visited it.

The management of the bank could not immediately comment on the matter.

In February, 2016, KCB employees laid down their tools demanding a pay increment of 600% in line with the local currency devaluation.

The bank has operated South Sudan since 2006, with its branches initially spread all over the young nation. Last year, KCB closed down many of its branches, citing economic hardships due to the ongoing conflict.

(ST)

  • 2 February 10:05, by Eastern

    The petrodollar is shrinking every other month so there’s no money to siphoned out of South Sudan. These thieving banks like KCB, Equity and Cooperative bank will soon close shops and pack their bags for Nairobi!

    repondre message

  • 2 February 11:14, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    I have never find a bank in my entire life where tellers, managers and customer care officers are corrupt like KCB. The former manager in Rumbek KCB branch is the most corrupt person I ever met. If you go to Juba, every teller talk about deal in the banking hall. All those staff going for strike are thieves and corrupt. KCB deserved to be closed! Period!!

    repondre message

    • 2 February 11:38, by Eastern

      Rumbek S. Sudan,

      I couldn’t more with you! Just look at the car park of the main branch in Juba. All the vehicles are mostly owned by tellers who really earn measly monthly salaries. These folks are driving cars and owning bungalows in Juba Rock City, Jebel, Mauna, etc areas in Juba. The National Security folks within the bank should open their eyes if they are not compromised already!

      repondre message

      • 2 February 13:01, by jubaone

        A thief steals only if the house owner has no security in place. SS leaders allowed these Kenyan criminals to open banks, pay slave wages to nationals and siphon out all hard currencies. Today, our private banks are like forex offices. SS money for SSudanese. All juron/foreign criminals to be expelled out of SS immediately.

        repondre message

        • 2 February 13:08, by Eastern

          jubaone,

          I agree with you except on the expulsion of all juron/foreigners. The world is now a global village with racism being alive notwithstanding. What is need to happen is our Equatorian representatives to demand for confederation and nothing else next Monday in Addis Ababa. Dealing with these KAGIRIS is a non-starter!

          repondre message

