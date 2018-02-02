 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 2 February 2018

Sudanese security forces arrest more opposition figures

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Anti-riot policeman arrest a protester who took part in a demonstration against increase of bred price 31 January 2018 (ST Photo)
February 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) arrested more leading opposition members following a series of protest during last January against the rising prices, said a statement issued by the Opposition Forces released on Thursday evening.

During the day, NISS arrested Fadlallah Burma Nasser, deputy head of the National Umma Party (NUP), and Saleh Mahmoud, a member of the Central Committee of the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP), said the statement.

At about 9:30 pm on Thursday, February 1, 2018, a force of the security forces raided a meeting of leaders of the opposition forces in Almanshia neighbourhood, Khartoum and arrested the head of the National Alliance Party Kamal Ismail, the secretary-general of the Republican Party, Asma Mahmoud Mohammed Taha, and the lawyer Mohammed Al-Hafiz, further said the statement.

"Another NISS force at the same time arrested the spokesperson for the Sudan Call Forces, Mohammed Farouk, at his home," added the opposition coalition against austerity measures, describing their arrest "as a punishment for peaceful protests against hunger".

Opposition sources say the different political parties intend to elaborate a comprehensive plan to increase the popular mobilization and to extend it to other areas.

Observers in Khartoum say the opposition is encouraged by the relative good mobilization in the demonstration of 31 January protest in Khartoum North in comparison with the two previous protest of 16 and 17 January.

Earlier last January, the NISS arrested the leader of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP), SCP Political Secretary Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib, NUP Secretary General Sara Nugdalla and two NUP leading members Ibrahim al-Amin and Mohamed Aldoma.

Different sources in Khartoum said the SCoP former leader Ibrahim al-Sheikh actually was not arrested but the security service ignores his whereabouts. They add the NISS arrested his daughters to interrogate them about their father.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)

Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-29 21:39:35 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.