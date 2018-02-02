 
 
 
Private sector key to S. Sudan economic growth: official

February 1, 2018 (JUBA) - The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Deputy Chairperson, Lt. General Augostino Njoroge has called on the business community in South Sudan to take on their critical role of being key drivers in the growth of the economy and in the quest for peace in the country.

JPEG - 44.3 kb
Government officials, church leaders, students, businessmen in Yambio town in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria state protest against the occupation of Abyei by Sudan’s northern army on Monday. May 23, 2011 (ST)

He made the remarks at the closing of a two-day workshop on the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) organized by JMEC and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Juba on Wednesday.

“I cannot over-emphasize the critical role that the business community have played and continues to play in driving sustained growth within South Sudan”, said Njoroge.

“As the country emerges from conflict, you will find yourselves being called upon to improve and widen that role as you create job opportunities, broaden trade, and contribute to the overall economic well being of the population”, he added.

The two-day workshop that had 80 participants drawn from different businesses and companies in Juba, was a presentation of the various chapters of the ARCSS.

Njoroge said the discussions held over the two days would enable the participants to find out ways and opportunities in which they can engage in a more inclusive and participatory way in the implementation of the peace agreement going forward.

“I am confident that you appreciate the modest progress that has been made, the huge challenges that we continue to face together, and what you as representatives of the business community can do better to support the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), JMEC, and all other institutions and mechanisms to deliver on their mandate”, he stressed.

The JMEC official further encouraged the participants to view their roles as not simply to generate economic activities within the country but also to help in sensitizing the people on the dire need for peace and good governance.

“It is my hope that you will use the knowledge you have acquired during this workshop to build a strong, independent, business sector that will be a strong voice in persuading the parties to the Agreement to honor their commitments and fully implement the Peace Agreement”, he emphasised.

(ST)

  • 2 February 07:16, by Eastern

    The private sector in South Sudan is where public funds are laundered. Benjamin Bol Mel of ABMC is one classic example of the beneficiaries from the loot of the public coffer under the guise of investment. The Njoroges of this world with their KCB, Equity Bank and Cooperative Bank only help in siphoning the loot out of South Sudan! True private sector is yet to emerge in the country.

    • 2 February 07:34, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      Thank you. We’re a long way from economic empowerment. Banking and hospitality sectors exclusively in the hands of Kenyans and Ethiopians, informal sector like wholesale and retail in the hands of Darfuris and Ugandans. Energy sector in the hands of Somalis. It appears the country was liberated and handed over to "juron/foreigners". All bcoz of jienges are complicit in this shit 💩.

  • 2 February 09:51, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    South Sudan does not need looters of our economy who pose as business men to own our country economically. South Sudan needs a corruption free institutions, empower citizens economically by enabling them to learn new technology of farming and secondly the introduction of cash crops is vital to the growth of our economy. Hydro power from Fulla rapids must be harnessed to attract industry growth.

  • 2 February 12:21, by Alex ferguson

    "I am sure that you value the unobtrusive advance that has been made, the gigantic difficulties that we keep on facing together, Write my Essay and what you as agents of the business group can improve the situation to help the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), JMEC, and every single other foundation and components to convey on their order"

