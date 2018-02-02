February 1, 2018 (JUBA) - The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Deputy Chairperson, Lt. General Augostino Njoroge has called on the business community in South Sudan to take on their critical role of being key drivers in the growth of the economy and in the quest for peace in the country.

He made the remarks at the closing of a two-day workshop on the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) organized by JMEC and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Juba on Wednesday.

“I cannot over-emphasize the critical role that the business community have played and continues to play in driving sustained growth within South Sudan”, said Njoroge.

“As the country emerges from conflict, you will find yourselves being called upon to improve and widen that role as you create job opportunities, broaden trade, and contribute to the overall economic well being of the population”, he added.

The two-day workshop that had 80 participants drawn from different businesses and companies in Juba, was a presentation of the various chapters of the ARCSS.

Njoroge said the discussions held over the two days would enable the participants to find out ways and opportunities in which they can engage in a more inclusive and participatory way in the implementation of the peace agreement going forward.

“I am confident that you appreciate the modest progress that has been made, the huge challenges that we continue to face together, and what you as representatives of the business community can do better to support the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), JMEC, and all other institutions and mechanisms to deliver on their mandate”, he stressed.

The JMEC official further encouraged the participants to view their roles as not simply to generate economic activities within the country but also to help in sensitizing the people on the dire need for peace and good governance.

“It is my hope that you will use the knowledge you have acquired during this workshop to build a strong, independent, business sector that will be a strong voice in persuading the parties to the Agreement to honor their commitments and fully implement the Peace Agreement”, he emphasised.

(ST)