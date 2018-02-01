SRF rebels in Ethiopia to meet al-Hilu over Sudanese opposition unity



February 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Minni Minnawi has dispatched a delegation to Addis Ababa to meet the SPLM-N al-Hilu over political coordination between the opposition groups.

Delegations from the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu have started Thursday a two-day meeting on a cessation of hostilities agreement.

The SRF sent a delegation including, Ahmed Tugud, JEM chief negotiator, Noreldaem Taha, a leading figure in the SLM-MM and Eltom Hajo of the Democratic Unionist Party- Revolutionary faction.

Reached by Sudan Tribune, the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) leader Gibril Ibrahim confirmed the arrival of the SRF delegation saying their delegation has been tasked with meeting al-Hilu to discuss with him three issues.

"We want to know the position of the SPLM-N from the Two-Track process. Secondly, we seek a clarification on its position from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front. Are they will to reunite the SRF or prefer to coordinate with us? The third point is the position of the SPLM-N al-Nilu from the Sudan Call alliance," he said.

The opposition groups called on the SPLM-N al-Hilu to join them in the Sudan Call alliance at least to, hoping that their unity would consolidate their position in the talks with the Sudanese government for a comprehensive peace and constitutional reforms.

In a meeting held with Sudan Call forces in Khartoum on 2 September 2017, the SPLM-N al-Hilu said committed to the Sudan Call alliance which gathers all the armed groups and the political opposition forces committed to the African Union process.

But in fact the group it remains without contact or consultations with them.

Gibril said the delegation would meet also with the international special envoys present at the venue of the peace talks to explain why they declined to take part in the consultations meeting with the mediation.

The Sudanese opposition groups asked the mediation to postpone to a later date a consultations meeting on the fate of a roadmap for peace in Sudan signed in August 2016.

They further called on the mediation to pressure the government to release Omer al-Digair on the Sudan Call leaders and chairman of the Sudanese Congress Party.

(ST)