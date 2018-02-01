 
 
 
Sudanese security arrests Ibrahim al-Sheikh’ family members

Demonstrators in Khartoum downtown march to protest against the Sudanese government's subsidies cuts and austerity measures on 16 January 2018 (ST Photo)
January 31, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security service arrested the daughters of the former leader of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) Ibrahim al-Sheikh and a number of his relatives on Wednesday, the opposition party said.

The SCoP’s information secretariat said the arrest occurred when the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) agents stormed a house belonging to a relative of al-Sheikh in Alsafia neighbourhood, Khartoum North.

The NISS agents "arrested his daughters Shaima and Isra Ibrahim Sheikh, and his relatives Abeir al-Sheikh Abdel-Gadir, Suheir Ali Daifallah and Ahmed Abdel-Rahim Abdallah, and took them to an unknown place," reads a statement released on Wednesday evening.

The opposition SCoP organised Wednesday the third protest against the rising prices in Khartoum North after two protests respectively organised by the Sudanese Communist Party and the National Umma Party in Khartoum and Omdurman on 16 and 17 January.

Several SCoP leadership members including Ibrahim al-Sheikh and its leader Omer al-Digair have been arrested when the government doubled the price of bread and before the first organised on 16 January.

The party stressed that it would not back down from the "fight against injustice and corruption" and urged the Sudanese to continue the protests to "liberate every inch of our homeland from this ruling gang".

The opposition parties declined to take part in a consultations meeting with the African Union mediation on 3 and 4 February to discuss the fate of a roadmap for peace and democratic reform in Sudan.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

