January 31, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition faction has accused government forces of planning to attack their positions around Pagak, a former rebel stronghold and its surrounding areas.

Rebel fighters hold their weapons as they march through a village in rebel-controlled territory in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on 9 February 2014 (Photo: Reuters)

The plan, a rebel spokesperson said, comes in the wake of the arrival into the state of Maiwut governor, Bol Ruach Rom on Wednesday.

A rebel’s deputy spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel claimed Governor Rom, his cabinet ministers, commissioners and other senior military officials have mobilized forces for possible attacks on their positions.

“A confidential source in Juba confirmed that more reinforcements are underway from Juba with the aim of escorting the commissioners of their counties. It should be noticed that the regime’s troops are only in Pagak,” Lam said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The armed opposition forces, he said, are currently stationed at weigh station, less than a mile away from Pagak town, while the entire Adar state is allegedly under the full control of the rebels.

“Any confrontation arising from this provocation should be blamed on the regime forces,” warmed Lam.

Meanwhile, the armed opposition official called on the ceasefire monitoring body (CTSAMM) to monitor and investigate the movement and possible clashes likely to occur in Adar state.

“The SPLA-IO forces around Pagak are being directed to be alert and ready to defend themselves and the civilians from the regime’s anti-peace campaign aimed at derailing the upcoming peace process,” further said Lam.

South Sudan’s warring parties are due to resume the peace revitalization process, but both sides are competing for territorial gains prior to the negotiations to end the civil war.

(ST)