January 31, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Communication Authority says plans are underway to implement a 5% increase on telecommunication services across the country.

The director general at the authority, Ladu Wani, said the move follows the enactment of the Financial Act of 2017/2018 which recently raised excise duties or sales’ tax from 10 to 15%

The new changes, he said, will come into effect from 1 February, 2018.

Wani defended the new changes, saying they were being undertaken on behalf of the government.

“When you are calling with one pound, out of that one pound, you have got 10 piasters that goes to the Ministry of Finance. So now instead of 10 piasters it is going to be 15 piasters”, explained Wani.

He added, “This is the normal procedure everywhere in the world”.

The authority also introduced air transport services, which were reduced from 20% to 15% and insurance charges increased from 5% to 7%.

