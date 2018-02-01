 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 1 February 2018

UN humanitarian chief to visit S. Sudan refugees in Kenya

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 31, 2018 (NAIROBI) – The United Nations humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock will, on Tuesday, join the High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi on a visit to Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp, which currently hosts about 186,600 refugees and asylum seekers.

JPEG - 78.3 kb
UNHCR head UNHCR Filippo Grandi visits a UN protection site in Juba on Saturday, 17 June, 2017 (UNMISS Photo)

The two officials will jointly launch the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan and the Regional Refugee Response Plan in the capital, Nairobi.

At least 106,000 of the refugees at Kakuma hail from South Sudan.

“Humanitarian needs in South Sudan continue to escalate, mainly due to conflict, displacement and food insecurity,” the UN noted.

Over two million South Sudanese are refugees in neighbouring countries, while an estimated seven million people in South Sudan are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, it adds.

According to the UN, humanitarian partners in South Sudan need US$1.7bn to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to six million people across the war-torn East African country.

An anticipated 3.1 million South Sudanese will be refugees by the end of 2018 in six neighbouring countries, UN estimates indicated, with its refugee agency (UNCHR) and partners requesting for $1.5bn to address their needs.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)

Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-29 21:39:35 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.