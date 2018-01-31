 
 
 
South Sudan decries African union insistence on targeted sanctions

January 30, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s government has decried insistence of the African Union to impose sanctions against individuals perceived to be an obstacle to the peace process in the country.

JPEG - 18.5 kb
S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

The cabinet affairs minister said the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) insists on imposing targetted sanctions on those blocking peace in South Sudan will go ahead as planned.

“They [IGAD] insisted that sanctions against individuals must go ahead and those who obstruct and violate peace will be sanctioned,” said Martin Elia Lomuro.

Lomuro remarks were aired on South Sudan’s state television on Wednesday.

The minister of cabinet affairs was one of the senior government officials who accompanied President Salva Kiir to African Union and IGAD meetings on the upcoming peace revitalization process in Addis Ababa.

The regional and continental leaders, according to the minister, insisted that sanctions will be imposed on peace spoilers.

The IGAD council of ministers during the meeting agreed, through the AU Peace and Security Council, to request the UN Security Council to consider the imposition of sanctions on those who undermine the implementation of the peace deal.

“This is the thing we wanted to make sure Africa finds African solutions to its own problems, so sanctions would be handled by our own organizations,” he said.

Lomuro urged the IGAD ceasefire monitoring body, also known as CTSAMM, to investigate into ceasefire violations properly. He reiterated his government’s commitment to the peace process in the country.

In a speech delivered before the IGAD Council of Ministers on Saturday 27 January in Addis Ababa, President Festus Mogae, head of peace implementation mechanism called on the IGAD council of ministers to sanction the violators of the cessation of hostilities agreement pointing that the humanitarian situation has seen little improvement.

He said that several violations had been reported in Central Equatoria, Unity, Jonglei and Upper Nile States, causing further displacement of civilians. He further pointed that the ceasefire body CTSAMM blamed the SPLA-IO (Machar) and SPLA-IG respectively" for the violence in Koch and Mundri while investigations into other clashes still going on.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 February 01:32, by Games

    They are coming into their senses when they exactly know that nobody will cover their sins at this time. AU which has been long protected of those thugs and thieves in that shithole so called Juba from the West are now waking up. I hope Makuei Lieth following by Taban Deng Gai will be the first appear in Union target sactions lists

    repondre message

  • 1 February 01:35, by dinkdong

    You have been saying "sanction will not bring peace" all damn long and you are not bringing peace with what you think will bring peace, what are you trying to do, buy time? I wish this time they hit Kiir and Riek. They are the ones blocking any peace progress.

    repondre message

  • 1 February 02:09, by The Rhino

    Listen,

    IGAD and AU have all records of those who did what,when and how.They know exactly what took place and what is happening in South Sudan.Only thing that boggles me is their inability to stand firm and resolute to punish murderers in South Sudan.It would be damned nonsense to sanction those already on the list like Makueth or Malong etc...we need a long list of fresh murderers!

    repondre message

    • 1 February 02:38, by Koryom2

      Games, Dingdong & the Rhino,
      Not any South dared decried your so-called AU insistence on targeted sanction fools. And to put your record straight fools, Libya was bombed by the US, France & the UK, Qatar & Saudi Arabia and the AU coward like the goats being led into the Nile. But when it comes to South Sudan, every piece of trash in Africa including>>>

      repondre message

      • 1 February 02:43, by Koryom2

        many West African fools & even here in our own region that we can walkover in a matter of days would want to toy around with our country & our people. Fellows, we are going retake our North Sudan & our Gambella region & most of our other occupied areas by our enemies by force>>>

        repondre message

        • 1 February 02:50, by Koryom2

          fools our country has been taken hostage & is being Geo-politically chess game toy by the criminals from the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between. This is because of our resources, land & our Nile waters. And the evils have used their fools like *Riek Machar & Lam Akol* during our liberation war>>>

          repondre message

Comment on this article



