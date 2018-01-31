 
 
 
Wednesday 31 January 2018

Uganda, Kenya fuelling S. Sudan conflict, says UN official

January 30, 2018 (JUBA) – A senior United Nations official has accused Uganda and Kenya of allegedly helping prolong the civil war in South Sudan by aiding arms transfers in to war-torn nation.

JPEG - 29.6 kb
Adama Dieng, UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, addresses a press conference in Juba on Friday 11, 2016 (UNMISS Photo)

“The responsibility to prevent atrocities is regional and international,” Adama Dieng, the UN special advisor for prevention of genocide, told the Washington-based Voice of America (VOA) on Monday.

“It is true that large quantities of weapons and ammunition are flowing into South Sudan through Kenya and Uganda,” he added.

Peace, the UN official said, will be achieved in South Sudan if there are concerted regional and international efforts to leave no further options to the South Sudanese leaders to stop and start negotiating.

Uganda has openly sided with the South Sudanese government since the start of the civil war in December 2013 when it sent troops to fight against the armed opposition faction led by Riek Machar.

“International partners have to start targeting the accomplices, intermediaries of the South Sudanese parties,” stated Dieng.

“Welcoming refugees who are victims of a conflict they are de facto facilitating is not good enough,” he added.

After gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan descended into war in December 2013, leaving tens of thousands dead and over 2 million people displaced. Uganda is currently hosting more than one million refugees from South Sudan, while Kenya’s Kakuma camp holds more than 100,000.

Last year, a confidential UN report accused South Sudan government of spending its oil revenue on weapons, even as the country descends into a famine largely caused by Juba’s military operations. South Sudan derives 97% of its budget revenue from oil sales.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 31 January 07:11, by Koryom2

    Good luck do the evils in the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs think South Sudanese are fools to know the evils behind the current war in our country----the US, the UK, their UN, & their NGOs. Who is keeping the traitors like Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot & Kosti Manibe in Nairobi? Of course, it the US, the UK & some of their creepy allies in between>>>

    repondre message

    • 31 January 07:16, by Koryom2

      Who urged Lam Akol & Thomas Cirillo to run to Khartoum & Adis Ababa respectively after they realized that their regime change of the current govt of Salva Kiir was not going anywhere? It was the US, the UK & some of their creepy allies in between----these dirty intrigue maneuvers were done by our US corporate America criminals, the UK & their creepy allies in between simply>>>>

      repondre message

      • 31 January 07:44, by Koryom2

        want our country to be like their then Eastern Congo where they (the US, the UK, France, Russia, their UN & their peacekeeping) had/are up to day still using their African countries lackeys to Rwanda, Uganda & even their then ally countries like Zimbabwe & South Africa during their then co-called cold war for their own dirty ends>>>

        repondre message

        • 31 January 07:48, by Koryom2

          Our fools like Rebecca Nyandeng and Co. who have sold their evil selves to their foreign devils in the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their dirty creeps in between must die. No doubt about this.

          repondre message

  • 31 January 07:37, by lino

    Few people tell the truth in this world! Else, the war in Old Sudan should have stopped before 2005 PCA! We all know how it went, and now is being conducted in South Sudan.
    We need more mouth to be opened about the truth and reality; crying wolf will never help South Sudanese.
    South Sudanese must trust themselves and stop hanging their weakness on others! Don’t forget the help you got during war!!

    repondre message

    • 31 January 07:52, by Koryom2

      Lino, we all know these bullshits, we have have never really been helped by the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between to be honest. In fact the evil corporate America, the UK & some of their creepy allies in between have been our greatest enemies & the evils are going to get what they are desperately craving for in our country & against>>>

      repondre message

      • 31 January 07:58, by Koryom2

        our people. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are just Geo-politically chess game playing our country & our people like their then DRC, Angola, Mozambique, ethiopia, South Africa & Central American, Middle Eastern & Asian countries during their then so-called cold war & the evils think, that they can be lucky to re-unite our country & our people with>>>>

        repondre message

        • 31 January 08:03, by Koryom2

          their so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan & the evils can then go & pat evil backs & toss their campaign glasses in their board rooms in the hotels, brothel & bars in Adis Ababa, Washington, Wall Streets, London, Brussels et al. And then the evils can brag---Western civilizations. Something that is not gonna happen under the sun. These fools like Adama Dieng are brought here to our country by>>>

          repondre message

          • 31 January 08:09, by Koryom2

            our enemies because the name of this fool is considered by his evil criminals in the US & Europe to rhythm with the South Sudanese name of "Deng". But criminal must be very very careful. We want don’t any evil white American, English, their evil juus, our so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan, Arabs of Arabs of Arabia & some of their criminals in between like Abbeshas in our country>>>

            repondre message

  • 31 January 07:54, by Games

    My unit was the first to killed Ugandanses and Kenyans nationality between Bor-Juba. So why they are exposed now when they have already done that unrepairable huge damage they done in this country. God will finish these two countries by putting our innocents into that imaginable suffering

    repondre message

    • 31 January 08:29, by Koryom2

      Game,
      The were no Kenyans killed on the Juba-Bor road in Jan. 2014 except a few Ugandans & a few Ugandans even died in Bortown. Some Kenyan NGO workers were killed in early 2017 Mongalla-Mogere road on their way to Pibor:http://www.nation.co.ke/news/Kenyan-aid-workers-killed-in-South-Sudan/1056-3874286-urg00x/index.html
      https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2017/mar/27/six-un-aid-workers

      repondre message

      • 31 January 08:42, by Koryom2

        So if you an idiot who killed the Kenyans in March 2017 in Juba-Bor-Mogere road, then give your damn self to SPLA & the police. You fools have been playing games on behave of foreign masters to bring them into our country on the disguised ways of the so-called UN, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping & their so-called human rights business scam>>>

        repondre message

        • 31 January 08:48, by Koryom2

          Kenya does has it owns SIMMERING massive internal problems that is going to explode any moment. But since South Sudan is the only country considered by foreign hyenas as their only country in Africa & EVEN IN HERE IN OWN region to be a country ripped for bullying & to be messed around with like DRC, CAR, Libya, Somalia et al. The evils are salivating to crawl their evil selves into our country>>>

          repondre message

          • 31 January 08:54, by Koryom2

            so that the evils (the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between), are wasting their times & our times. We keep informing our fools that their love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop. Who says we want the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus & their creepy allies in between that we can just walk over & pee on their>

            repondre message

            • 31 January 09:00, by Koryom2

              damn throats and get away with it. Who says, that we want the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Arabs & some of their other creeps in here in our own region. Our South Sudanese fools are being courted by the evils from the US, the UK & some of their creepy allies in between that South Sudan is part of their so-called>>>>

              repondre message

              • 31 January 09:07, by Koryom2

                Angle-American evil empire bullshit. But the evils have stepped on the wrong people’s feet----the Dinka/Monyjieng of the Sudan are back. Evil cooperate America, their evil juus, Saudi Arabia, ethiopia, our cloned arab North Sudan; game is over. We are going to bomb you evils to near extinction once & for all. Fellows, watch this place. The owners are back>>>

                repondre message

      • 31 January 09:08, by Games

        You are not in S. Sudan in that time based in your argument. Kenyans and Ugandanses were dressed in same uniforms and they were fighting as Ugandanses all together until, we were told within that their nationality have involved in the S. Sudan conflict. We have so many proved and we reveal them when times come

        repondre message

        • 31 January 09:21, by Koryom2

          I was a civilian by then chap, but when your Riek Machar of Peter Gadet killed senior SPLA officials & my people here Bor & hoisted their damn Ngundeng flag in my home town of Bor & even wanted to marched to Juba---that is when l retook my machine gun & join the SPLA & I am the one who help bombed your Riek Machar *white army* with the helped of the Ugandan troops of course>>>>

          repondre message

  • 31 January 08:03, by Sunday Junup

    You have spoken well Adama Diang but who will hear your voice since traitors like Koryom2 are benefiting from South Sudanese blood!

    repondre message

    • 31 January 09:47, by jubaone

      Sunday Junup,
      I have written over and over again, that the Kiirminal and his goons are simply an extension of Ugandan, Kenyan, Ethiopian and Sudanese interests who´s simply a "useful idiot". Kenyan banks, Ugandan matoke, tomatoes and prostitutes, Ethiopian water carriers and bootlickers are all doing business on behalf of their jienge patrons and government thugs. SS is now like a "whore den"

      repondre message

      • 31 January 12:10, by South South

        Jubaone,
        That UN guy is very stupid. Uganda or Kenya would not interfere in any way if there is no problem in South Sudan. South Sudanese leaders who are very thirty for power are the one to blame.

        repondre message

        • 31 January 13:25, by Eastern

          South South,

          You may want to lynch Adama Diang, but the truth and nothing but the truth has been stated. The writing is on the wall. First of all, what we have in Juba is a tribal regime and there’s no place in the 21st century for regimes! It is now a lot safer for Kiir to cede power or he’s pushed, along with his sycophants.

          repondre message

        • 31 January 13:38, by jubaone

          South South,
          You´re right our leaders are thirsty for power and our useful idiots have given them a golden opportunity to interfer in our affairs. Remember, Uganda thinks it supported us militarily while Kenya thinks they hosted the SPLA/M and enabled the signing of CPA in 2005. They want their share of the profit or "loot".

          repondre message

