U.S. renews support for peace efforts in Sudan

Sudan's presidential aide Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid receives U.S. charge d'affaires Steven Koutsis at his office in Khartoum on 30 January 2018 (ST photo)

January 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Khartoum, Steven Koutsis, on Tuesday has stressed his country’s support for peace efforts in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

The U.S. diplomat discussed with Sudan’s Presidential Assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid ways to enhance peace and stability in the country ahead of a new round of the Two Areas talks scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

Hamid, who also heads government negotiating team on the Two Areas talks, expressed the government keenness and commitment to achieve peace in Darfur and the Two Areas through negotiations.

According to Ashorooq TV, Koutsis underscored his country’s support for the peace efforts in Darfur and the Two Areas, pointing his meeting with Hamid comes within the continued consultations in this regard.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

The African Union (AU) is brokering peace talks between the Sudanese government and opposition including the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

On 1 and 2 February, the government delegation will meet the SPLM-N al-Hilu in Addis Ababa to discuss a cessation of hostilities agreement.

Sudan Troika countries including the U.S., Norway and United Kingdom are facilitating the peace talks and seeking to bring all stakeholders to the negotiating table.

(ST)

s
