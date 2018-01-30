 
 
 
Tuesday 30 January 2018

S. Sudan, South Africa’s defence ministers to sign agreement

January 29, 2018 (KAMPALA) – The defense ministers of South Africa and the Republic of South Sudan are expected to sign an agreement in the capital, Juba.

JPEG - 45.5 kb
South Africa’s Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (AFP photo)

The South African Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was expected in the South Sudanese capital, Juba on Monday to meet her South Sudanese counterpart, Kuol Manyang Juuk.

The two ministers, News24 reported, are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on co-operation in the field of defence between the government of South Africa and South Sudan.

"The MOU is a product of long existing bilateral relations between the two countries dating back to the liberation struggles and South Sudan’s independence, in which South Africa played a critical role," Joy Peter, the South African defense ministry’s spokesperson was quoted saying.

"It is intended that the MOU will facilitate better relations between the two countries, enhance security sector reforms as well as ensure peace and stability in South Sudan,” added the official.

In September 2011, the two countries signed an agreement establishing formal diplomatic relations as well as creating economic and trade-related frameworks to promote bilateral trade and investment between both nations.

South Africa has fraternal relations with South Sudan stemming from the ties of the liberation struggles of the African National Congress (ANC) and the South Sudan People’s Liberation Army/Movement (SPLA/M). However, following the signing of Sudan’s Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005, South Africa was also instrumental in providing development and mediation assistance to South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 30 January 07:58, by South South

    Great, great news for both countries. African National Congress (ANC) did liberate South Africa. SPLA did liberate South Sudan. Every citizen of Africa continent should be very proud of two organizations.

    • 30 January 12:48, by jubaone

      South South,
      ANC was and is still being led by intellectuals who talk and deliberate on pertinent issues, the SPLA is unfortunately being led by M7 and Kiirminal is just a "accidental president". The ANC is still intact while the SPLA has degenrated into: IO (nyagat Taban), IO (Riak); FD; Bakasoro (Col. of SPLA), Cirillo (fmr. Gen), Lam Akol; Peter Gatdet; etc..etc..etc..

      • 30 January 14:29, by South South

        jubaone,

        You should be very proud of this news because it will make you and I look great in the eyes of other Africa countries. Riek, Cirillo, Bakasoro, Lam Akol and Peter Gatdet are traitors.

        • 30 January 14:41, by jubaone

          South South,
          There´s no external threat and you really dont need a defence MoU with anyone; Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan are at peace with Kiirminal. Rather, this MoU is to further consolidate the kiirminal regime after these "short-legged Bantus" imprisoned Riak. Maybe apartheid was not a bad thing afterall now that these free bantus have gotten drunk with power.

          • 30 January 14:48, by jubaone

            South South,
            For S. Africans who experienced humiliation and ostracization from the Whites, to now turn around and incarcerate a fellow African like Riak is mind boggling. If S. Africans could kill fellow Africans from Somalia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, they could do anything. If we knew that they would turn into such shitholes, then we would not have stood with them in solidarity during apartheid

  • 30 January 08:14, by Games

    None of them liberate nothing.they gained these seat through international and UN helped to give these two countries’citizens freedom. Civils population of S. Sudan creates this country when they overwhelming voted for separation not SPL theives.

  • 30 January 08:21, by Games

    Don’t forget though, Salva Kiir is administration are most prostitutes administrators I have had never heard on this planet. Why keeping running around begging several countries to sign so many fakes cooperation agreements while they had absolutely nothing to offer to those countries in return

  • 30 January 08:36, by Games

    You Kiir supporters need to sorts your mess out before you are approaching others nations to do the business with you. Make sure that the environment in S. Sudan is more accessible, stops these massive killing on innocents across the country and starts learning to acts like normal human. W

  • 30 January 09:33, by Sunday Junup

    Your time will come!

  • 30 January 10:13, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Bilateral between South Africa and South Sudan is very importance as they shared one thing in common during their struggle for peace and justice though there are element of peace dist ructions but that strong bone should be there forever

  • 30 January 10:44, by Kush Natives

    Great brothers! There’s no another way around for the African continent develop. We MUST build a great and strong friendship with our long time ANC ruling party. I personally seconded such a MOU between sisters countries.

    • 30 January 12:55, by jubaone

      Bush Natives,
      S. Africa must be very careful not to get infected with the "jienge virus" of ineffectiveness, laziness, empty rhetoric and uncontrolled greed. They should heed to reason and see why SS has become Africa´s shithole. Keep off from any alliances and S. Africa will be safe. Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia are already giving up on SS.

      • 30 January 14:35, by South South

        jubaone,

        With your education, I encourage you to do more research about why Kenya and Uganda are not supporting rebellion in South Sudan. I read your comment other day when you said USA should pay Kenya and Uganda to abandon South Sudan and support rebels. This like I tell you to get more money from me and let yourself be killed and do not fight back.

  • 30 January 11:43, by Nairobimitot

    Many things in common made South Sudan and South Africa co-operate with each other.
    First South Africa had gone through many, many long struggles. And South Sudan had also gone through many struggles even. South Sudan and South Africa know very well who had brought them the struggle. They know these people had delayed there development and the progress of the two nations. These big powers have hidden policies. The two nations, South Sudan and South Africa are now agreeing to work together to achieve their goals. The Cooperations between the two countries will be moving forward in the fields of security and sharing intelligence to make sure that the two nations are not affected by the virus that is raised and planted like trees inside South Sudan and South Africa. It is a difficult task that needs everyone attention. Being well aware of the causes of liberation struggles of the two nations will help them identify those viruses. I am sure if the two countries work together and cooperate with each other, they can overcome the challenges. The viruses are now waiting to be released by the people who made them. The viruses are created to slow down the development of the two nations and to increase the insecurity so that the peace is not achieved in South Sudan. There are countries who do not want South Sudan to be prosperous.

  • 30 January 12:03, by @you

    What agreement you are talking about?
    Talk about what to bring all people back
    To their homes yah kuol mangom
    We are for unity only:

    Your grandfather is calling for general,
    Election in south sudan:
    Museveni is your advisor
    If not why calling for election
    Before we united again?

    Yala amchi num

