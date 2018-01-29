South Sudan rebels say released 15 prisoners of war

January 28, 2018 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese armed opposition official said they released 15 prisoners of war and handed them over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Sunday.
The deputy rebel spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel said the war prisoners were airlifted from Kolopach airstrip at New Fangak in South Sudan’s Phow state by the ICRC to the South Sudan capital, Juba.
He, however, said those freed declined to go to Juba for fear of “repercussions” that could arise following their release from captivity.
“The SPLA-IO welcomes their decision and gave them the freedom to live among the displaced people in the State,” Lam said Sunday.
The release of the war prisoners, Lam added, followed the 21 December 2017 signing of the cessation of hostilities agreement, stressing that it was the third time the rebels were acting in compliance with the cessations of hostilities deal they committed to.
Lam appreciated the role the armed opposition faction commanders played by keeping the captives safe till Sunday when they were handed over to ICRC to be reunited with their families.
The rebel official, however, urged the regional bloc (IGAD) and the Troika nations (United States, Norway and Britain) to put more pressure on the Juba government to respect the ceasefire accord.
“The SPLA-IO calls upon IGAD and TROIKA to also comply with this article in the CoH by releasing Dr Riek Machar who has been since detained in South Africa as a result of this conflict. This will prove commitment and seriousness from the side of the IGAD and Troika in trying to bring lasting peace in South Sudan,” he said.
Last month, rebels allied to Machar unconditionally released seven prisoners of war, handed them to ICRC in Bhar el-Gazal region ahead of the process of reuniting them with their families in government-controlled areas.
(ST)
