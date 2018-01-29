Sudan’s NUP detained deputy leader transferred to Shala prison: statements

January 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The deputy chairperson of the National Umma Party (NUP) and head of the Darfur Bar Association (DBA) has been transferred to notorious ’Shala Prison’ in the outskirts of El-Fasher as his family expressed fears for his safety.

The leadership of the National Umma Party holds a press conference at the party’s premises in Omdurman on January 13, 2016 (Photo ST)

The DBA and NUP issued separate statements on Sunday denouncing the transfer to Shala prison of Mohamed Aldoma who was arrested with other opponents on 17 January following calls by the party’s opposition party to protest a government decision to double the bread price.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, the Darfur Bar Association said it had received information that its chairman Aldoma, was suffering from ill-treatment and health problems in prison. Adding they have "Information about his transfer and others to Shala prison in El-Fasher."

the statement disclosed that Aldoma suffers from arthritis and hypertension which are both risk factors for heart disease stressing that "depriving him of drugs endanger his life".

The DBA said the security service refused to take his medicines and personal belongings when he family requested them to hand it over to him. "A move that likely confirms the purported reports about his transfer to Shala Prison," said the group.

The NUP in a statement released on Sunday evening said the security service is "responsible for the life and physical integrity of its deputy chairman and all the detainees".

The statement further said that the party received information about the ill-treatment that Aldoma receives as well as the deterioration of his health and his transfer to Shala prison in North Darfur.

The opposition party pointed out that neither the Party nor the families of the detainees or their lawyers have been able to meet them since their arrest on January 17, "in clear violation of human rights."

