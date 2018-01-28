UN chief meets al-Bashir hails Sudan efforts for peace

January 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has praised efforts of the Sudanese government to achieve peace in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.
Guterres on Sunday met with the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.
Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour described the meeting as successful and important, saying al-Bashir has briefed Guterres on Sudan’s internal situation.
He told reporters on Sunday the UN Secretary-General hailed Sudan government efforts to achieve peace in Darfur and its declaration of a unilateral cessation of hostilities in the conflict zones.
Al-Bashir for his part expressed his commitment to complete the peace process in Sudan, saying the unilateral ceasefire comes within the framework of efforts exerted to complete that process.
He added the next round of talks with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) on the Two Areas conflict would witness a breakthrough that contributes to achieving peace in the country.
The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.
In the same context, Guterres stressed the reconfiguration process of the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) will continue as planned, commending Sudan’s hosting of the South Sudanese refugees and its efforts to achieve peace in the newborn country.
He also hailed Sudan’s efforts to achieve peace in Somalia, Libya and the Central African Republic as well as its role in combating illegal migration and human trafficking.
(ST)
