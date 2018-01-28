 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 28 January 2018

S. Sudan President sacks Terekeka state governor

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 28, 2018 (JUBA) – The governor of South Sudan’s Terekeka state, Juma Ali Malou has been sacked and immediately replaced.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

Augustine Lako Buli, the state-owned television (SSBC) reported replaced Malou.

President Salva Kiir’s order also saw the relief and rehabilitation commission (SSRC) chairperson, Martha Nyamal Choat removed.

Manasseh Lomule Waya, formerly deputy governor of South Sudan’s Central Equatoria state was appointed the new SSRC chairperson.

Also removed by the president was Paul Dhel Gum, the deputy chairperson of SRRC who was replaced with Santino Bol Muoter.

In other orders, the former Lakes state governor Chol Tong Mayai was appointed into foreign service and made a grade one ambassador in the ministry of foreign affairs. Monica Achol William and another official were appointed grade two ambassadors.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 January 22:06, by Augustino

    President is really busy with relief and appointment for people who cannot help him out at all.

    repondre message

    • 28 January 23:18, by Kush Natives

      Augustino,
      The president is looking for peace so badly, but rebels completely turned down his peaceful solution and start running around in bushes of South Sudan confusing him. But, I personally disagreed with the president since day, because whoever he sacked go straight to the Bush, we in the government are looking into this closely! So, calm down, and relaxed, peace is the only viable alternati

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese community 2018-01-28 20:02:19 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-28 19:39:22 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-28 19:32:25 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.