Museveni calls for elections to end South Sudan’s civil war

January 28, 2018 (JUBA) – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has called for elections in South Sudan to achieve peace and stability.

Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni speaks at the national dialogue launch in South Sudan, May 22, 2017 (PPU photo)

Museveni made these remarks while speaking to the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the African Union Heads of State summit taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The two leaders, officials from both South Sudan and Uganda told Sudan Tribune on Sunday, mainly discussed issues regarding peace and stability in the Great Lakes region and the reforms being undertaken by the world body, especially on peacekeeping fronts.

On achieving peace and stability in war-torn South Sudan, the Ugandan leader reportedly reiterated his position on the need to hold elections so that the populations legitimately elect their leaders.

“It is the population which can hold leaders accountable. They should hold elections for this to happen,” stressed Museveni.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General said he would rally the international community to offer more support to the African peacekeeping mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and further briefed Museveni on efforts underway to reform UN peacekeeping missions.

“We want the peace missions to be more agile, more effective with better intelligence and better movement,” said Guterres, adding “We must also have an exit strategy for our missions.”

Museveni, however, advised that the reforms should emphasize the need for the missions to work closely with communities they serve.

The Ugandan leader reportedly stressed that UN reforms should try to address the question of “ideological leukaemia”, which has sometimes seen the UN support “sterile political opportunists”.

The two leaders also agreed that they would follow up on pledges made during the refugee solidarity summit held in Kampala in June last year to ensure they are fulfilled and host communities supported.

(ST)