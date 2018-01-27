South Sudan president removes Telar from service, sacks 3 governors

January 27, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has issued a Republican Order removing from service Telar Riing Deng, a former ambassador to Russia federation following his resignation on Thursday.

Telar Ring Deng (File photo - ST)

On Thursday, Deng resigned from his post, after receiving a recall for consultations from the foreign ministry to return to Juba within 72 hours. The recall, seen by Sudan Tribune, provided that his summon was ordered by the presidency.

It was not immediately clear why the government wanted him for consultation. Neither the office of the president nor the office of the minister of foreign affairs was able to comment on the matter.

The presidential order removing him from service was announced through the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation on Friday evening after the circulation of the resignation letter in the social media.

The foreign ministry on Friday replied to the resignation letter with one word "Acknowledge(d)", sources close to the resigned ambassador told Sudan Tribune.

No particular reason was cited by the order for removing Deng, a former ally and presidential adviser on legal affairs. No immediate replacement was also made. The position was left vacant.

In statements to the Khartoum based al-Intibaha, Deng said his resignation does not mean he rebelled against President Kiir. He further disclosed he would return to Juba as ordinary citizen adding he would work for peace in the country.

Also, he denied that his resignation was linked to the ousted chief of staff Paul Malong Awan.

In a separate development, President Kiir issued separate orders removing three state governors from their assignments and appointed replacements into their positions.

The relieved governors are Ismail Konyi, governor of Boma state, Bor Wutchok Bor of Eastern Lakes state, and Peter Gatkuoth of Latjor state.

The newly appointed governors are David Yau Yau as the governor of Boma state, Gen. Mangar Buong for the Eastern Lakes and James Duer Chuol for the Latjor state.

(ST)