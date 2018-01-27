Ethiopia releases detained-general from SPLA-IO Taban Gai



January 26, 2018 (JUBA) - Sudan’s People’s Liberation Movement In Opposition (SPLM-IO) led by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai Friday welcomed the release of one of its generals by the Ethiopian government.

Brig Gen Mun Gach had been arrested in Gambella region since October 2017 by Ethiopian government after he crossed into the Ethiopian territory inadvertently without proper documents.

"SPLM/A-IO leadership appreciate the good treatment made by neighbour country and smooth way of handing over to South Sudan authority at Pagak border," said Dickson Gatluak Jock Nyuot the spokesperson of the SPLA-IO led Taban Deng Gai.

Gach release will "bring a feeling of trust between the two (neighbouring) countries and their citizens," he further said.

In August 2017, the South Sudanese army including the fighters of the SPLA-IO Taban Deng retook the Pagak the headquarters of the rebel SPLA-IO led by Riek Machar.

However, the border area between the two countries remains difficult to control for Addis Abab and Juba as the border area is inhabited by Nuer ethnic groups that have strong familial links and tribal interests.

(ST)