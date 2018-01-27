Ethiopia releases detained-general from SPLA-IO Taban Gai

January 26, 2018 (JUBA) - Sudan’s People’s Liberation Movement In Opposition (SPLM-IO) led by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai Friday welcomed the release of one of its generals by the Ethiopian government.
Brig Gen Mun Gach had been arrested in Gambella region since October 2017 by Ethiopian government after he crossed into the Ethiopian territory inadvertently without proper documents.
"SPLM/A-IO leadership appreciate the good treatment made by neighbour country and smooth way of handing over to South Sudan authority at Pagak border," said Dickson Gatluak Jock Nyuot the spokesperson of the SPLA-IO led Taban Deng Gai.
Gach release will "bring a feeling of trust between the two (neighbouring) countries and their citizens," he further said.
In August 2017, the South Sudanese army including the fighters of the SPLA-IO Taban Deng retook the Pagak the headquarters of the rebel SPLA-IO led by Riek Machar.
However, the border area between the two countries remains difficult to control for Addis Abab and Juba as the border area is inhabited by Nuer ethnic groups that have strong familial links and tribal interests.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Crackdown on peaceful protests against bread hike deserves strongest condemnation 2018-01-20 08:54:49 The Peaceful Sudanese Public Display of Discontent on Price Hikes has been suppressed by Excessive violence and arbitrary arrests Civil Rights Denial and Suppression by Excessive Violence in the (...)
Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)
What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)
MORE